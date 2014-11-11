Jim Ross Is Returning To Wrestling To Call New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom 9

The announcement Gloabl Force Wrestling has been (somewhat insensitively) teasing is here: Jim Ross will join the pay-per-view commentary team for the NJPW/Global Force co-event Wrestle Kingdom 9.

Jim Ross, the preeminent voice of professional wrestling for the past four decades, has agreed to provide the play-by-play for Global Force Wrestling’s presentation of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s “Wrestle Kingdom 9” live on pay per view in North America on Jan. 4, 2015. “I am truly honored and excited to have been asked to be a part of this historic event,” Ross said. “To be able to return to my roots and to provide play by play for an amazing, pro wrestling product will be special. I never thought I’d ever return to ringside for a wrestling event but this opportunity was just too special to turn down.” – Global Force Wrestling

On November 4th, GFW announced that they would be producing New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest event of the year. Jim Ross is the first person announced for the English broadcast on January 4th, 2015.

The Wrestle Kingdom 9 announcement was a thing that came to the surprise of literally no one. Jim Ross has been rumoured to be part of the commentary team for weeks, but this is the official statement. I’m kind of starting to wonder when Global Force will a) be thing? and b) be a surprising thing? They’ve been snapping up promotions all over the world left and right, but they haven’t really made intimations as to what is going to happen with them. At this point, anything short of “Global Force World Champion Evie,” or “Danielle Is Now Best Friends with Kazuchika Okada*” is mostly being met with a shrug. Jim Ross is fine and all, but come on. When are we going to get to the fireworks factory, GFW?

*Those are Major Announcements™ that should for real happen please and thank you