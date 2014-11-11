Jim Ross Is Returning To Wrestling To Call New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom 9

The announcement Gloabl Force Wrestling has been (somewhat insensitively) teasing is here: Jim Ross will join the pay-per-view commentary team for the NJPW/Global Force co-event Wrestle Kingdom 9.
Jim Ross, the preeminent voice of professional wrestling for the past four decades, has agreed to provide the play-by-play for Global Force Wrestling’s presentation of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s “Wrestle Kingdom 9” live on pay per view in North America on Jan. 4, 2015.
“I am truly honored and excited to have been asked to be a part of this historic event,” Ross said. “To be able to return to my roots and to provide play by play for an amazing, pro wrestling product will be special. I never thought I’d ever return to ringside for a wrestling event but this opportunity was just too special to turn down.” – Global Force Wrestling
On November 4th, GFW announced that they would be producing New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest event of the year. Jim Ross is the first person announced for the English broadcast on January 4th, 2015.
The Wrestle Kingdom 9 announcement was a thing that came to the surprise of literally no one. Jim Ross has been rumoured to be part of the commentary team for weeks, but this is the official statement. I’m kind of starting to wonder when Global Force will a) be thing? and b) be a surprising thing? They’ve been snapping up promotions all over the world left and right, but they haven’t really made intimations as to what is going to happen with them. At this point, anything short of “Global Force World Champion Evie,” or “Danielle Is Now Best Friends with Kazuchika Okada*” is mostly being met with a shrug. Jim Ross is fine and all, but come on. When are we going to get to the fireworks factory, GFW?
*Those are Major Announcements™ that should for real happen please and thank you
As much as I love this, I’m a little worried. Wasn’t JR the guy who couldn’t tell the difference between Matt and Jeff Hardy, or Chris Benoit and Chris Jericho? What’s he gonna do with a bunch of Japanese guys with not-average-for-an-Oklahoman names?
You’re forbidden from posting until B&W is up. It’s 12:43 on a Tuesday, what else am I gonna do? My job?
He also did stuff like scream for the Unprettier when nobody in the ring was doing anything like an Unprettier. But gosh darn it, I just love that Okie.
@TyWebb DONT QUESTION HIS PROCESS
He will have 2 months to get familiar with the product, the wrestlers, and the moves. Plus, all New Japan guys have unique looks, so I think he’ll be fine. Now get Punk on color!
Luckily most of the NJPW wrestlers have English names for their signature moves. I’d love to hear JR try and pronounce Ushigoroshi.
-Spends years righfully trashing all major wrestling promotions announce teams.
-When the only remaining great announcer comes back for the first English language broadcast of New Japan immediately shits on it.
Brandon Stroud everyone! Just stick to white knighting dude.
@Golden Girls Gone Wild showing valid worries =/= shitting over the news
The more I read about GFW, the more I love it. At first it came off as “Oh no, he’s rebooting TNA with a (slightly) less shitty name.” But now it looks like he’s rebooting the NWA with a legit focus on international competition. I love the idea of wrestling being treated like a sport and having done sort of international alliance.
I just can’t get excited about anything run by or involving Jeff Jarrett.
How long before he hits someone over the head with a guitar and becomes the GFW champion?
BAH GOD IT’S THE BOMA YE!!!
+THAT MAN HAS A FAMILY!
If only Heyman wasn’t already signed with WWE and they grab him to join him at commentary those two were an amazing duo:
[www.youtube.com]
The best JR partner for NJ would probably be Ventura if Jesse could have the same sort of enthusiasm as he did in ’92-whenever he started dozing off before tapings in ’93. Ventura knew how to be just heelish enough to complement Ross’s more legit style of announcing before he became Good Ol’ JR.
SECOND PART OF COMMENT:
But, of course, Jesse has, uh… completely lost his friggin’ mind. What’s Jason Hervey up to?
Bahgawd, Shinske’s patella broke that guys face in half, like a Pit Bulldog!
KonnichiBahgawd!
We’re probably gonna achieve peak JR 3 minutes into the Makabe/Ishii match and it will be wonderful. Lord knows what he’s gonna do with that JR tag match. (Are we even getting that on American tv because of ReDRagon being under ROH contracts?)
I’m already giddy with anticipation of him calling Tomoaki Honma missing on a diving headbutt.
eeeeeeeeeek! I just imagined this and it sounded THE BEST!
Also, for the record, JR is always terrible on podcasts.