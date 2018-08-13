E!

Incredibly sad news from the world of pro wrestling today as Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart, former WWF legend, founding member of The Hart Foundation and father to current WWE Superstar Natalya, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 63. The news was shared by Killer Bee B. Brian Blair and later confirmed.

Stunned and saddened. I just don’t have the words right now. pic.twitter.com/fcO8Skuuhz — Bret Hart (@BretHart) August 13, 2018

Neidhart became a pro wrestler in 1979 after setting the California high school record in shot put — where he earned the ‘Anvil’ nickname — and playing preseason NFL games with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. Trained by the legendary Stu Hart, Anvil competed in Calgary Stampede and even New Japan Pro Wrestling in the early ’80s before joining the World Wrestling Federation in 1985. There he teamed with Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart as one-half of the Hart Foundation, winning the Tag Team Championship twice. He was also part of the Hart Foundation group in the ’90s, feuding with Stone Cold Steve Austin in one of the formative feuds of the Attitude Era. He’s also known for his time in WCW in the late ’90s, and appeared on Impact Wrestling in 2009. You could say he did it all.

If you aren’t familiar with the Anvil’s work, we’ve included some videos below, so check those out. Our deepest condolences go out to the Neidhart and Hart families, as now Bret Hart is the only living member of the ’90s Hart Foundation. Rest in peace, Anvil.