WWE Star Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart, Founding Member Of The Hart Foundation, Has Died

#WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
08.13.18 10 Comments

E!

Incredibly sad news from the world of pro wrestling today as Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart, former WWF legend, founding member of The Hart Foundation and father to current WWE Superstar Natalya, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 63. The news was shared by Killer Bee B. Brian Blair and later confirmed.

Neidhart became a pro wrestler in 1979 after setting the California high school record in shot put — where he earned the ‘Anvil’ nickname — and playing preseason NFL games with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. Trained by the legendary Stu Hart, Anvil competed in Calgary Stampede and even New Japan Pro Wrestling in the early ’80s before joining the World Wrestling Federation in 1985. There he teamed with Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart as one-half of the Hart Foundation, winning the Tag Team Championship twice. He was also part of the Hart Foundation group in the ’90s, feuding with Stone Cold Steve Austin in one of the formative feuds of the Attitude Era. He’s also known for his time in WCW in the late ’90s, and appeared on Impact Wrestling in 2009. You could say he did it all.

If you aren’t familiar with the Anvil’s work, we’ve included some videos below, so check those out. Our deepest condolences go out to the Neidhart and Hart families, as now Bret Hart is the only living member of the ’90s Hart Foundation. Rest in peace, Anvil.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSdeathsJim Neidhartjim the anvil neidhartThe Hart FoundationWWEWWF

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 hour ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP