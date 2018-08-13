Incredibly sad news from the world of pro wrestling today as Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart, former WWF legend, founding member of The Hart Foundation and father to current WWE Superstar Natalya, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 63. The news was shared by Killer Bee B. Brian Blair and later confirmed.
Neidhart became a pro wrestler in 1979 after setting the California high school record in shot put — where he earned the ‘Anvil’ nickname — and playing preseason NFL games with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. Trained by the legendary Stu Hart, Anvil competed in Calgary Stampede and even New Japan Pro Wrestling in the early ’80s before joining the World Wrestling Federation in 1985. There he teamed with Bret ‘Hitman’ Hart as one-half of the Hart Foundation, winning the Tag Team Championship twice. He was also part of the Hart Foundation group in the ’90s, feuding with Stone Cold Steve Austin in one of the formative feuds of the Attitude Era. He’s also known for his time in WCW in the late ’90s, and appeared on Impact Wrestling in 2009. You could say he did it all.
If you aren’t familiar with the Anvil’s work, we’ve included some videos below, so check those out. Our deepest condolences go out to the Neidhart and Hart families, as now Bret Hart is the only living member of the ’90s Hart Foundation. Rest in peace, Anvil.
RIP Anvil
He should be in the WWE HOF, and the Goatee HOF.
It’s so weird how Jim Neidart, Bret Hart and Jimmy Hart shared no family relation outside of a marriage they were able to find each other due to similar name and have such success to all respectable degrees. Also weird that 63 seems so old for a wrestler especially since Anvil has his substance battles and he outlived Brian Pillman, Owen Hart and British Bulldog 15-20 years Father Time is a mother fucker
So sad, it’s just Bret now :(
Hart Foundation vs British Bulldog feud was one of the greatest tag team feuds…
Ugghh. Brutal last couple weeks. RIP.
I know. When it rains it falls. Damn : (
Anvil was my jam. Loving me some Hart Foundation when I was younger, I ALWAYS thought that he should never tag Bret as Hitman was always the guy that got beat up, but Anvil did the cleaning house as it were. They’d be champions still if Neidhart never tagged out. In my 7 year old brain.
Also, I legitimately got way too excited to see in an issue Nintendo Power when they released the roster of WCW/NWO Revenge and that Anvil was a part of it.
This one is tough for me. I hope the afterlife is ready for him, because he’s hungry and he’s going to lose his manners.
I love your 7 year old brain’s way of thinking. Thanks for sharing.
I still, to this day, super dislike the Nasty Boys because at Wrestlemania 7, they cheated to win the titles off of the Hart Foundation and, essentially, breaking them up. (Insert It’s Still Real to Me!!” gif.)
And that Calgary Stampede show gets sadder…