Hefty

In John Cena‘s third consecutive year as the face of Hefty Ultra Strong trash bags, it’s easy for the sports entertainer turned actor to draw parallels back to his home inside the squared circle. Speaking with With Spandex on his partnership with the brand, Cena discussed how the trash bag brand’s investment in their consumers continues to draw him back to the organization thanks to a slight WWE connection.

“(Hefty is) a family run organization. They certainly care about the consumer, which is something that I like associating with,” Cena said.

“They care about giving the consumer a great product for great value. That’s one of my core systems of belief and that’s been instilled in me at WWE. We care about our consumer. Without our consumer we are nothing. (In WWE) you put your life on the line every day to try to give your consumers the best value for their dollar. And the Hefty brand certainly shares that ethos. On top of that, they approach using me in a very different light which helps people crack a smile. So you can save some money and you can have some fun. That’s a pretty good combination.”