John Cena Returned And ‘Turned Heel’ On Elias At WrestleMania

WWE Network

It wouldn’t be WrestleMania without a John Cena appearance, would it?

Elias hit the ring for his “headlining musical performance,” playing a song alongside pre-taped versions of himself playing the drums and the piano. Yes, this was definitely a set up for a “playing with yourself” joke. Here to make that joke, introduced by a video of Babe Ruth calling his shot, was John Cena … but not the Never Give Up weird hair John Cena, we’ve been used to. No, this was the original Dr. of Thuganomics John Cena, who took out Elias with a one-sided battle rap before taking him out physically.

He even mentioned that he was about to “turn heel,” which is closer to the truth than that time he just wiggled his foot around.

Watch: