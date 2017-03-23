Jimmy Fallon’s Silly Games Are No Match For John Cena

YouTube

John Cena is hard at work promoting WrestleMania 33, and on Wednesday night he stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. While Big Show was hard at work telling Hulk Hogan stories on Conan, Cena was wearing a portion of Mark Henry’s salmon suit and bracing for endless Fallon giggles.

First, the two sat down to play a game, because “Jimmy Fallon” and “playing games” go together like “Roman Reigns” and “conditioner.” The game in question for Cena was the “Whisper Challenge,” which involves someone putting on headphones with loud music playing and trying to guess what the other person is saying. This is the Twenty One quiz show of our age, everyone.

Not surprisingly, this game was absolutely no challenge to Cena, because he’s JOHN CENA, and also because Fallon’s second phrase for him was like a softball and a layup at the same time. A soft lay?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

But at least Cena really liked the music.