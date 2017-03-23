Jimmy Fallon’s Silly Games Are No Match For John Cena

John Cena is hard at work promoting WrestleMania 33, and on Wednesday night he stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. While Big Show was hard at work telling Hulk Hogan stories on Conan, Cena was wearing a portion of Mark Henry’s salmon suit and bracing for endless Fallon giggles.
First, the two sat down to play a game, because “Jimmy Fallon” and “playing games” go together like “Roman Reigns” and “conditioner.” The game in question for Cena was the “Whisper Challenge,” which involves someone putting on headphones with loud music playing and trying to guess what the other person is saying. This is the Twenty One quiz show of our age, everyone.
Not surprisingly, this game was absolutely no challenge to Cena, because he’s JOHN CENA, and also because Fallon’s second phrase for him was like a softball and a layup at the same time. A soft lay?
But at least Cena really liked the music.
Fuuuuucckk…I thought you guys were done posting this shit.
It’s upsetting that this is what the Tonight Show has become. But I’ll admit bias, I’ve hated Fallon ever since he broke character in damn near every skit on SNL. A real mark of a terrible sketch comic, just from the sheer volume of buts he crashed and burned.
Bits, stupid fat fingers…
WWE.COM has said WWE “fans are already clamoring for Southpaw merchandise and a second season of the show on social media. Perhaps we’ll see Fallon pop up on an episode if the series returns? Lance Catamaran could certainly use a more qualified co-host. Sorry, Chett.”
If the merch sells, I’m sure they will run a full series on The Network.
That makes “Chicks and America” seem completely legit.
John Cena has spoiled so much wrestling and wrestling-related things over the years that I just can’t bear to watch “Southpaw.”
And the “Whisper Challenge” consists of who is better at… lipreading? myfkinggawd… SMH.
Get over yourself, brutha!
That’s usually some great advice in general, DravenCage, but in the case of Cena and the “Challenge,” I just don’t know. I do like the Southpaw shirt, though…
I admit, that’s a great .gif.