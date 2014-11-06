John Cena Missed Raw To Guest Star On ‘Parks And Rec’ Because He Loves Us And Will Never Leave Us

Perhaps you noticed that John Cena, a pro wrestler who appears on WWE Monday Night Raw week-in and week-out because he loves this business and the WWE Universe, did not appear on Raw. Why, you might ask? Because the man who has openly chastised both Brock Lesnar and The Rock for missing shows due to cooler, non-WWE-related obligations was busy filming a guest spot on ‘Parks And Recreation.’

Cena’s become quite a player in the entertainment world over the past few months. He’s become everyone you think is funny’s favorite comedian thanks to appearances in Tina Fey’s upcoming comedy The Nest and Judd Apatow’s Trainwreck. He’s also getting into reality TV production, so pretty soon you’ll be able to see The Face That Runs The Place in every place.