John Cena Missed Raw To Guest Star On ‘Parks And Rec’ Because He Loves Us And Will Never Leave Us

Perhaps you noticed that John Cena, a pro wrestler who appears on WWE Monday Night Raw week-in and week-out because he loves this business and the WWE Universe, did not appear on Raw. Why, you might ask? Because the man who has openly chastised both Brock Lesnar and The Rock for missing shows due to cooler, non-WWE-related obligations was busy filming a guest spot on ‘Parks And Recreation.’
Cena’s become quite a player in the entertainment world over the past few months. He’s become everyone you think is funny’s favorite comedian thanks to appearances in Tina Fey’s upcoming comedy The Nest and Judd Apatow’s Trainwreck. He’s also getting into reality TV production, so pretty soon you’ll be able to see The Face That Runs The Place in every place.
I bet he’s from Eagleton.
He’s gotta be.
Lol what a douche
Nailed it, Johnny!
Totally hit it in the park Slide.
+1
so at least he’ll have one show he’s on where he’s likable.
Every time he pulls something like this just brings us closer to the eventual arrival of Hollywood Cena
That’s when AJ Styles and Samoa Joe hop out of the crowd and enter the ring saying, “You know who we are… but you don’t know why we’re here!”
I can’t wait for “n.W.o. 2020”
And of course John Cendow then Hollywood Cena and Hollywood The Miz have a match with Damien Sandow as special guest and everything goes to shit.
@BurnsyFan66 That would be so hilarious. “You know who we are” cue “smart” WWE-only fans “No we don’t! No we don’t!”
I won’t be surprised if he’s actually a good comedic actor when somebody who knows comedy writes for him.
There’s a lot of people who’ve made a great living that way. Some even started out as good comics, and then become “refillables”.
Ideas for more of my favorite things Cena could maybe ruin:
– Digitally insert him yelling “JACK!!” into every Bruce Springsteen song
– Have every Airhead package play his theme music whenever opened
– Cena AA’s Yossarian in a special new edition of “Catch-22”
– “This Cenation Life”
I can’t imagine for the life of me hearing “You can’t start a fire JACK!! You can’t start a fire without a spark JACK!! This gun’s for hire JACK!! Even if we’re just dancing in the dark JACK!!” followed by Cena butchering the Carlton trying to dance with Courtney Cox.
That NO. gif, tho. Can’t stop staring at it.
“Summaya’ll like calling him Gary, Summaya’ll like calling him Larry…”
Wrestling fans are upset/disappointed when Rock and Brock leave because people want to see more Rock and Brock. If Cena decides to try out more Hollywood stuff I think the response will be more “good riddance”
Talk about your darkest timeline! BAZINGA!
Think this will lead to an exit from wrestling anytime soon, some sort of character change, or are we in for another 10 year’s of this?? Oh god here come the tears…
Best case scenario he comes back understanding what character development really is?
From an Amy Poehler show? You are a funny guy.
Right, because it’s not like characters on P&R have matured, grown, fallen in love, had children, or moved away. Everyone’s still the exact same, and Andy still lives in a pit.
Oh wait, that’s not true at all and you don’t know what you’re talking about.
@cajunhawk Spoken like someone who hasn’t watched a single episode.
Wait, people dislike Amy Poehler? I really don’t understand how someone who is a fan of comedy could say that.
DAMN IT, JERRY.
I’m only ok with this if we get Brock and Heyman sitting silently at JJ’s Diner eating waffles.
ok everybody just stop @Joey Zasa found the best solution already
Randy Orton has been guest-starring on Parks and Rec for a while. You might not recognize him with all the make-up. He plays Perd Hapley.
Son of a bitch doesn’t he know that blackface is allegedly all the racism?
I wish him the greatest of successes!!!!!!!!
Parks and JohnCenation.
Does this mean we’re getting Ron Swanson at RAW?
Please, WWE, please?
I would expect him to be the maitre d at Tom’s restaurant, but that would involve putting someone over.
let’s go Larry…
GERRY SUCKS!
Which is what I was hoping for in late 2007 when he tore his pectoral muscle or whatever. There was even talk of him missing WrestleMania. It was going to force WWE to freshen things up and give Cena a chance to become less stale, but LOOK AT THAT! He’s back super early and he’s won the 2008 Rumble!
Last pay-per-view I paid for and haven’t watched an entire show since.
And he got one of the biggest pops ever at that Rumble until the MSG crowd remembered that people would call them lame for cheering Cena.