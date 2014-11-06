John Cena Missed Raw To Guest Star On ‘Parks And Rec’ Because He Loves Us And Will Never Leave Us

#John Cena #Pro Wrestling #WWE Raw #Parks And Recreation #WWE
11.06.14 4 years ago 38 Comments

Perhaps you noticed that John Cena, a pro wrestler who appears on WWE Monday Night Raw week-in and week-out because he loves this business and the WWE Universe, did not appear on Raw. Why, you might ask? Because the man who has openly chastised both Brock Lesnar and The Rock for missing shows due to cooler, non-WWE-related obligations was busy filming a guest spot on ‘Parks And Recreation.’

Cena’s become quite a player in the entertainment world over the past few months. He’s become everyone you think is funny’s favorite comedian thanks to appearances in Tina Fey’s upcoming comedy The Nest and Judd Apatow’s Trainwreck. He’s also getting into reality TV production, so pretty soon you’ll be able to see The Face That Runs The Place in every place.

Around The Web

TOPICS#John Cena#Pro Wrestling#WWE Raw#Parks And Recreation#WWE
TAGSJohn CenaPARKS AND RECPARKS AND RECREATIONPRO WRESTLINGWWEWWE RAW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP