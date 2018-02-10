John Cena‘s resume has about 40,000 things on it at this point. On Friday morning, he was able to add to that list, as Cena thought it would be fun to become a wedding officiant.

Cena made a cameo on Today and officiated a wedding between Jordan and Kyle, a couple from Harrisburg, Pa. who won a dream wedding by submitting a video that included, among other things, Jordan dressing up like Macho Man cutting a short promo. The entire thing seemed pretty nice, featuring Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford providing play-by-play as things got underway and we met the bride and groom’s families, along with the wedding party.

But let’s face it, we’re all here to see John Cena officiate a wedding. Let’s get right to it.