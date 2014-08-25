John Cena Says He’s Never Turning Heel, So Stop Asking Already

John Cena is going to be an unstoppable superhero forever.
Since Cena took over as WWE’s infallible t-shirt factory and All-Times Champ, the question has been, “when’s he turning heel?” It’s the next big step in the evolution of a great champion. Hulk Hogan did it. Stone Cold Steve Austin did it. The Rock did it. These guys were all the vitamin-eating, lady-saving, troops-loving icons of pro wrestling popularity and then bam, they gave it all up to be hated. They all eventually came back around to the side of the angels, but the iconic heel turn was there. Hollywood Hogan, Hollywood Rock, paranoid McMahon sycophant Austin.
Cena as a bad guy is such an interesting prospect that him playing a heel in a MOVIE was news. Cena’s been “some a y’all like me, some a y’all don’t” for years, but now we have a definitive answer, courtesy of (of all things) a bench press technique video.
“It will never happen. Oh I’ve got it in me for sure. I do what they tell me, boss.”
And so it goes.
Today’s study question: How DOES Cena turn heel? How would you do it? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, let us know if this bench press etiquette is total crap or whatever.
THAT’S EXACTLY WHAT HE’D SAY IF HE WAS GOING TO TURN HEEL
made me laugh, man.
Cena’s already a heel to all the people that want him to turn.
No, heels are enjoyable.
@DahDutcher Ya, bu they’re not supposed to be. Cena actually gets the smarks to mark out.
We’ve got the best and most interesting way (Arrogant super-man, robotic winning machine that you beg for someone to fell) and then there are the more obvious WWE lame ways (becomes a coward suddenly/starts cheating a bunch). They want to avoid going down the route of “Jerk to the fans/YOU PEOPLE” because that’ll probably get the cheers of, “FINALLY HES BEING COOL!” or whatever.
You basically want to maintain why the men in the audience hate him while making him distastful to kids and women.
Heel or face, I think a plurality of fans are just sick of him. Ditto Orton. Cena can be a ’90’s Taker, squashing big brutes away from the title picture and it would be a more welcome development than main event champion heel Cena.
Kyle Orton is a rassler now?
You either die a face, or you live long enough to see yourself become the heel.
“I do what they tell me, boss” says that he’d do it if WWE decided it was time to do it. But he doesn’t think Vince will ever pull the trigger.
Vince won’t. But Haitch might.
I have to wonder if HHH has a whole list of things he wants to do as soon as Vince is out of the way. Besides “Fire Kevin Dunn.”
@Pencil-Necked Geek
Fire Kevin Dunn is written down 10 times in a row.
“Fire Kevin Dunn” is like the “armbar” in Jericho’s 1004 holds. It’s just sprinkled throughout the list.
I had to Google Kevin Dunn, and I was shocked to discover that all of you have such random hatred for the actor that was in such films as Small Soldiers, Transformers, and Little Big League.
Then I refined my Google search.
There was a few times they had an opportunity to turn Cena heel but they never did it.
^^This! This is exactly what I thought would be the most sensible way to turn him
Realistically they won’t turn him unless his merchandise sales go south (which I don’t See happening anytime soon) and the kids that idolize him grow up and get tired of him.
How does Cena turn heel? Do everything he currently does except he acknowledges that he’s not trying to be a noble hero.
John Cena? (yawn)
Where is the best and worst of NXT? This week had a great episode.
Yeah Tyson Kidd mocking Tyler Breeze was awesome.
Apparently, I can’t post a direct link to it, but it’s about halfway down the With Spandex page.
What @TheFakeMSol said. I just tried to do the same thing.
Cena’s already the most legitimately hated guy in the company, so what’s to gain by turning him heel? I guess all the dudes who chant “CE-NA SUCKS” would run out and buy a CWO shirt, but they’ll only do that when there aren’t enough little cancer kids making wishes for The Champ to be Here.
How to turn John Cena: I’d put him in a feud leading up to Wrestlemania with an unorthodox character that vows to push him to the limits and make him do something he shouldn’t do in order to gain victory. I’d have that match tell a wonderful story where Cena is taken to the brink of madness and is finally faced with a choice…high road or low road? And he takes a steel chair and beats his opponent with it and accepts that he truly is a monster on the inside. That’s how IDE turn john Cena heel. But hey, what do I know?
Gee, that sounds familiar. Would that match be followed the next month by a three-on-one cage match, in which Cena won by enlisting a member of the Cenation to sing a creepy song at ringside?
I’d also give a victory to said unorthodox character by having A FUCKING EIGHT YEAR-OLD sing songs to The Champ.
The best part about this completely theoretical and completely never been done before storyline is that said unorthodox character would totally get elevated by his lengthy feud with Cena. This would in no way make people lose interest in said unorthodox character.
Wait a minute…!
“Enlisting help from the most despicable heel on the program.”
So we’re bringing this full circle…
Steph is ganna help Cena win at WM 37 by handing him a chair to destroy CM Punk with..
Never turning heel is the most heel thing he can possibly do.
It’s trollrific
This is a great idea, and has the perfect qualifier to it – finding the next top guy. For all the people that love or hate Cena (and I hate to sound like him saying that), it needs to be understood that the WWE is a business at the end of the day and they want to make money. Cena being the top guy puts butts in seats and sells T-shirts, hats, mugs, DVDs, whatever else they’re shilling at the moment (hell, maybe even that thing I hear about for $9.99/month all the time). He’s constantly putting himself, and therefore WWE out there in the public eye outside of the ring as well. Whether he does it because he’s actually a decent person, or just doing it to look good doesn’t matter, he does quite a bit. People that couldn’t name a wrestler since Hogan at least know Cena, and that’s big from a business standpoint. All Make a Wish stuff, the different programs for the military, etc. makes both him and the WWE look good. Even though he’s not the best guy in the ring or on the mic every night, and most longtime/die-hard fans hate the character, he’s a hard person to replace as the top of the WWE pyramid right now.
Well, I mean the most obvious thing would be to have Cena get cheated on with Daniel Bryan’s physical therapist. Worked for Brie Mode, right?
John Cena is already a heel. The best kind of troll, really. A heel in plain sight that you cannot see.
All depends on how you look it. I have decide that all WWE faces are actually heels and all the WWE heels are actually faces. Shaemus stealing cars and sh*ting in it, as a face. Cena resorting to gay jokes, as a face. Heels being the only characters with actual motivation in their stories. Heels using logic and common sense.
Think about it. You know Im right.
He is the ultimate tweener. He never has to be a full blown heel because he is already one to many.
And him turning heel is stupid because the people who want him to turn heel only want him to turn so they can cheer him.
No one’s going to comment on the Meltzer-inspired revelation that, were Daniel Bryan healthy, he would have received Cena’s beatdown from Lesnar at Summerslam and then returned to the mid-card?
Also, Austin’s heel turn never worked for me.
It would have been interesting to see how everyone reacted. Everyone who had a markgasm when Cena got squashed, wonder what the reaction would have been had it been Bryan?
There would’ve been riots in the forums.
Yeah because Cena deserved and Bryan wouldnt
So, it’s not just me that thinks this? I don’t think the stuff Cena’s been doing has been meant for Cena since the day Daniel Bryan left. They just took whatever Notepad file that had Bryan’s storyline for the next few months in it and C+P’d it into Cena’s.
Think about all the explaining Cena had to do–it doesn’t even make sense. Cena’s a 15 time fucking champion–he doesn’t have to explain shit. “I’m wrestling Brock Lesnar ’cause I’m bored and I’m tired of beating the rest of these goobers” should’ve been the only thing he had to say.
Hell, even the fight Cena had against Lesnar seemed like a fight that would make more sense if it was Bryan. Compared to Lesnar, Bryan’s this tiny little guy so him just getting tossed around a bunch, doing weak little attempts to fight back–everything fits RIGHT down to the STF lock. Lesnar’s weak to submissions, Bryan’s a submission master, so what’s the guy’s go-to for a last shot win? Yeah. Then Lesnar breaks it and smashes the guy, taking the belt.
It even gets a better reaction than what WWE got from the Cena/Lesnar fight. Instead of everyone being like, “Oh shit Cena FINALLY got squashed!” it would’ve been, “OMG WTF did Lesnar do to OUR HERO?!?!?!”
But then, from CM Punk walking out to Taker giving up against Lesnar and other shit, I have to think that WWE has basically spent the whole year doing COMPLETELY different shit from what they initially planned for everyone.
At this point in my brain he’s already a heel based on that smug shit eating grin he wears to the ring constantly…
I said for a long time (although it’s a moot point now), that the best way to turn Cena heel and give him momentum going forward was for him to beat Undertaker’s Streak at WrestleMania, but by cheating to win.
Cena begins the match as he is now, but gets more and more frustrated as Undertaker keeps kicking out of the AA / escaping from the STF, so he eventually snaps and blasts Undertaker with a weapon of some sort while the ref is distracted and Tombstone’s him (onto said weapon if need be) for the win.
He ends the most beloved long-term thing in WWE by cheating and, in theory, he becomes the ultimate heel.
He’ll turn heel by burning down an orphanage.
Not entirely sure how to turn him heel, but it should involve one of the following:
– Invite an 8 year old super fan into the ring to celebrate after a victory
– Give an Attitude Adjustment to that brat on a steel chair
– Walk back over to crowd and forcefully kiss the kid’s mom
– Reach under ring pulling out machine gun
– Spray crowd with bullets before turning it on to himself
– Looking at the camera say, “…ain’t life a bitch?!”
– BANG!!!
What, no photoshops?
When Brie is about to win her match against Nikki at NOC, Cena should run out and annihilate Brie like she is Bray Wyatt in a steel cage.. Wonder Woman invisible jet shoulder blocks, Wrestlemania style delayed “you can’t see me”, soul crushing AA, an actual painful looking STF, and punctuated by John and Nikki drying humping over Brie with a goat-face shirt draped over her body.
Think Lance Armstrong….
Won a record number of ‘championships’. Did amazing work for charity. Constantly overcame the odds. He was a huge star, then overnight was absolutely despised by everyone.
Have someone (the heel who would then become the face) raise suspicions over Cena, probably just alluding rather than straight saying what he thinks. Make the theme of the angle be Cena trying to defend himself, then switching to trying justify his actions because of all the good they did for make-a-wish etc.
No, I don’t have a way to get out of that. I’m the what guy, not the how guy.
Btw, A week ago people were jumping out of their seats and saying Summerslam was one of the greatest ppv’s in years because Cena got the shit kicked out of him. He is already a damn good heel.
lol, this only works if you believe in the “heels are actually faces” logic someone mentioned above though. People cheer the heels far too often.
Well, then he could kiss my ass and I’ll never like him again. *rips off head of John Cena action figure I still have*
Not sure how I’d do it now, I would’ve had him face the undertaker at Mania then lose. Face that him at his best isn’t as good as the undertaker (No I beat myself crap) so when the rematch comes around Cena cheats to beat the Undertaker. Instant heel heat from everyone and the most glorious turn ever starts.
Now? I’d have it be sort of the same thing in that he can’t take losing to *insert next massively over guy here* so he cheats to beat him just when he’s about to have his moment with the title or whatever. That’s the only way he’s getting heel heat, just straight up turning on a fan favourite will get him cheered. You need to build up a massive moment for THE fan favourite and have Cena rip it away by cheating.
It’s a worked shoot. I expect him to be heel by the RAW after Night of Champions.
Ironically, the best way to make Cena a heel is to stay the current course, just change the way he acts about it. Heels are normally cowards, but I don’t think Cena needs to be one for that. Brandon had an idea where Cena just owned up to being fking Superman that would work pretty well. Stop all this “I have respect for my opponent” nonsense and just have him trash talk the entire roster, calling them largely worthless and claiming he’s impossible to stop. You could even bring in stuff like him selling more T-shirts and merch as part of the angle. Then, the few times he IS taken to his absolute limit by an opponent, if he wins just have him Hulk out and beat the holy fuck out of his opponent.
Of course, this only works if he’s funny about it and has an actual personality. Otherwise you’re just making him unlikable, which is different from people booing him at shows, because right now he’s still making them money.
He may have flatly said he’s never turning heel, but NEVER GIVE UP
Here’s a sure fire way to have Cena turn full on heel.
One of your top faces is having a feud with a top heel. It’s been going on for months and has come down to a two out of three match at one of the major PPVs. I’d shoot for Wrestlemania, if not then Summer Slam. The first fall would be a regular match, second fall would be a no disqualification (or street fight or whatever you want to call it) and the third would be a Hell In A Cell. Comes the time of the PPV, you have the HIAC hanging above the ring for all to see both in attendance and at home.
Fall one goes to the heel.
Match two, the face is going to win (which everyone is expecting so that we can get that third match, the HIAC). BUT Cena runs down and costs the face the match robbing everyone of a HIAC. Motivation would be super easy, have him finally get sick and tired of the “Cena sucks” chants or something like that. But yeah, fans would be pissed to miss out on a HIAC (even though it’s not a guarantee because they always say if it comes down to the third match in these cases)
How to turn John Cena heel?
Have Nikki Bella be his manager.
They missed the golden opportunity at Summer Slam. I said “If he’s going to do it, this is the time.”
A. He’s wearing Hogan’s colors suddenly right before a huge “Summer” themed PPV.
B. The one man he fears, the one man he’s afraid he can’t really beat, is the person they’ve turned to to get the belt off of him.
C. Lesnar carrying the belt as a part-timer would make a great red herring. It seemed so likely.
D. In the match itself, you have Hunter come down so it looks like there’s a schmozz finish, but he fucks up Lesnar instead of Cena.
E. Cena stands tall with the authority, hating himself for what he’s had to do but confident in the fact that he’s saving us…FROM OURSELVES.
Table was perfectly set and he didn’t sit down to eat. They could still do that very thing at NoC, but I doubt it will happen.
But yeah, he should throw in with the Authority (he’s the perfect company man, so they SHOULD love him) . “All of you wanted Bray Wyatt to be champion, all of you wanted a quitter like CM Punk to be champion, all of you wanted a MONSTER like Brock Lesnar to be champion. I had to do this to save you, to save THE BUSINESS, from yourselves.”
Then you have Rollins drop the briefcase to Reigns (which doesn’t affect Rollins/Ambrose at all) and Reigns cashes in on Cena and the Authority at WM 31.
Daniel Bryan wrestles Fandango in a beard vs. dancing shoes match.
Add in Randy Orton explaining everything and you got yourself something I’d pay more than $9.99 to see.
Ya just had to jump off a cliff at the end there…
I actually DON’T want him to turn heel. even if the spectacle of it and the how interesting it would be to see how he’d act it out is huge.
I just want him to step into that veteran role and put people over better, stop screwing and joking around and to change his in-ring style some more more often. I don’t want him to turn heel and stay on top even more but with a new excuse!
I agree.
Unfortunately, the only way I can see him taking on that new role that you described would be a real life or kayfabe injury. Cause only real life odds like TWO KNEE REPLACEMENTS or FUSED DISC IN MY BACK, JACK would be a thing to force the hand of Cena and/or the WWE to follow through with such an angle.
another way is whenever people realize that, as trolly and impossible not to boo as Cena is, once the other half of people stop shouting “CENA SUCKS!” as a response to “let’s go Cena!”.. once they’re able to resist that and just set on their hands for his parts or just chant “same old shit” or “boring” or something to that effect (because this is the only situation where I’m fine with the crowd harassing the performers like that), and once Micheal Cole can no longer say “love him or hate him, he always draws a reaction out of everybody” or whatever, then and ONLY THEN Cena stops being the face of the WWE.