As of now, John Cena only has one WrestleMania plan going forward — to win the WWE Championship at Fastlane on Sunday. However, if Cena’s upcoming schedule provides a hint into whatever WWE has planned for him, there’s a good chance that he’s not defending that title next month.
The sleuths over at Wrestling Inc did a little math involving the upcoming schedule for Cena, which at this point only shows him working Raw-branded events all the way until WrestleMania. Which makes the WWE Championship match a little more anticlimactic, depending on how one decides to look at it.
Cena not winning the title clears the decks not only for his rumored match with the Undertaker at WrestleMania, but likely telegraphs an AJ Styles win as well — which means a date with Shinsuke Nakamura, as hoped for and promised. However, if Cena is unable to bring the Undertaker out of his semi-imposed exile/retirement, it remains to be seen who the dance partner for Cena will be.
I hate that WWE is even teasing taking AJ vs. Nakamura away from us.
What part of the goldust garbage looked awesome? Can we stop with goldust already? Dude is old and that character has stunk since 1995. Dustin is a great worker but that’s it.
The hive mind around here will not tolerate your Goldust slander. I get it, Dustin Rhodes is a damn good pro wrestler, but I am convinced the only reason he is so beloved around these parts is because he was in Brandon’s movie way back when.
I just don’t understand this insane obsession with keeping these old guys around. Why the fuck was Kane wrestling Brock Lesnar at a house show? Doesn’t he have prune juice he should be drinking and sugar levels to watch?
And goldust looked OLD on Monday. HD is not kind. Did y’all see cena’s ears? Ouch.
The sad part is they denied the true denouement of his career, Goldust vs Stardust for Cody’s soul at Wrestlemania. A grand brother vs brother battle. *sigh*
So Cena loses to Taker in a retirement match at Mania? He is still booked for the Greatest Royal Rumble on 04/27 though.
I’d personally like Cena vs Ziggler with Cena personally taking out Ziggler in the Six Pack, and then Ziggler cutting an unhinged promo talking about every opportunity that Ziggler would’ve had was taken by Cena and his very existence. Then when Cena tries his usual, “You didn’t step up, you’re blaming everyone else for your failures” crap, Ziggler just lays him out with a super kick, and works him over with a chair. Then Ziggler goes completely insane and says, that if he destroys Cena…”then everything will be alright.”
Cena vs. Cesaro. Beach Ball Gauntlet Match. All the women and children in the front row get to throw beach balls at Cesaro during the match.