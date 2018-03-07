USA Network

As of now, John Cena only has one WrestleMania plan going forward — to win the WWE Championship at Fastlane on Sunday. However, if Cena’s upcoming schedule provides a hint into whatever WWE has planned for him, there’s a good chance that he’s not defending that title next month.

The sleuths over at Wrestling Inc did a little math involving the upcoming schedule for Cena, which at this point only shows him working Raw-branded events all the way until WrestleMania. Which makes the WWE Championship match a little more anticlimactic, depending on how one decides to look at it.

Cena not winning the title clears the decks not only for his rumored match with the Undertaker at WrestleMania, but likely telegraphs an AJ Styles win as well — which means a date with Shinsuke Nakamura, as hoped for and promised. However, if Cena is unable to bring the Undertaker out of his semi-imposed exile/retirement, it remains to be seen who the dance partner for Cena will be.