A Look Ahead At John Cena’s Schedule May Provide Clues For His WrestleMania Plans

#Wrestlemania 34 #Wrestlemania #John Cena #WWE
03.07.18 3 days ago 10 Comments

USA Network

As of now, John Cena only has one WrestleMania plan going forward — to win the WWE Championship at Fastlane on Sunday. However, if Cena’s upcoming schedule provides a hint into whatever WWE has planned for him, there’s a good chance that he’s not defending that title next month.

The sleuths over at Wrestling Inc did a little math involving the upcoming schedule for Cena, which at this point only shows him working Raw-branded events all the way until WrestleMania. Which makes the WWE Championship match a little more anticlimactic, depending on how one decides to look at it.

Cena not winning the title clears the decks not only for his rumored match with the Undertaker at WrestleMania, but likely telegraphs an AJ Styles win as well — which means a date with Shinsuke Nakamura, as hoped for and promised. However, if Cena is unable to bring the Undertaker out of his semi-imposed exile/retirement, it remains to be seen who the dance partner for Cena will be.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania 34#Wrestlemania#John Cena#WWE
TAGSJohn CenaWrestlemaniaWrestleMania 34WWE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP