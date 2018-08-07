John Cena Showed Off His New Trimmed Down Physique

#John Cena
08.07.18 28 mins ago

Twitter/@JohnCena

Ever since he stole the spotlight during his time on screen in Trainwreck, John Cena has found himself with an increasingly busy workload in Hollywood. Cena’s IMDb page has filled up with a combination of comedy and action films since that 2015 breakout performance showed his range beyond “movies about the troops.”

While Cena’s comedic chops have opened up a number of doors to him, including a legit starring role in Blockers this year, home sweet home for Cena will always be with action movies. Cena’s massive, muscular build lends itself to being on that of an action hero, but for his upcoming movie Project X, he’s taking a new approach and trimming down pretty significantly.

Cena will star in the film alongside Jackie Chan, and in preparation for filming (which, according to IMDb has just begun), Cena has dropped 18 pounds. He showed off his new slimmer physique on Twitter, and the combination of somewhat skinny/full head of hair Cena is rather jarring.

Around The Web

TOPICS#John Cena
TAGSJohn Cena

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 24 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP