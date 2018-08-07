John Cena Showed Off His New Trimmed Down Physique

Twitter/@JohnCena

Ever since he stole the spotlight during his time on screen in Trainwreck, John Cena has found himself with an increasingly busy workload in Hollywood. Cena’s IMDb page has filled up with a combination of comedy and action films since that 2015 breakout performance showed his range beyond “movies about the troops.”

While Cena’s comedic chops have opened up a number of doors to him, including a legit starring role in Blockers this year, home sweet home for Cena will always be with action movies. Cena’s massive, muscular build lends itself to being on that of an action hero, but for his upcoming movie Project X, he’s taking a new approach and trimming down pretty significantly.

Cena will star in the film alongside Jackie Chan, and in preparation for filming (which, according to IMDb has just begun), Cena has dropped 18 pounds. He showed off his new slimmer physique on Twitter, and the combination of somewhat skinny/full head of hair Cena is rather jarring.