In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight , Cena explained why he thinks wrestlers fit so well in these movies:

The reveal of who John Cena plays in Fast & Furious 9 may or may not have been crazier to you as what appeared to be Vin Diesel catching a car , but another former WWE star joining the franchise is far from surprising.

There’s a certain passion for WWE. Whenever new performers come in, we always size them up and question their passion. The Fast legacy and the family is the same way. They’re very meticulous with their choices because you need to be passionate [and] you need to know the responsibility to fans across the world. So I think it’s a perfect fit for WWE Superstars to join the Fast family. And vice versa! I think a lot of members of the Fast family would make great WWE Superstars!

Cena is the fourth person to play a role in the Fast franchise and the WWE after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who started playing Luke Hobbs in Fast 5, former UFC fighter Ronda Rousey, who fought Michelle Rodriguez in Furious 7 and later signed with WWE, and Roman Reigns, who had a small role in spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, but it sounds like he thinks more names could be added to this list.

So this is a very nice and professional answer, Cena, but it’s not enough! Name some wrestler you want in FF! Name the Fast & Furious actors you want in WWE! Is it just Vin Diesel? I bet it’s just Vin Diesel.