Josh McRoberts Is Afraid He’s Got Some Bad News For LeBron James

Remember about a month ago when LeBron James blasted Roy Hibbert with a flying elbow and explained it away as an accident, claiming he only could’ve hit such a move if he was a “kung fu master?”
Turns out LeBron’s kung fu is no match for Josh McRoberts’ tiger style.
During Wednesday’s Game 2 of the first-round playoff series between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Bobcats, LeBron went up for a shot and caught a brutal forearm to the throat from McRoberts. It was a rough foul, and sadly we’ll never know how rough it was because McRoberts landed it on The Boy Who Cried Wolf.
Regardless, here’s the foul, followed by our expert analysis.
That looks awfully familiar. Can we get a shot of the forearm connecting?
Hmm. One more angle.
That’s been deserved for two games of bitching about not getting calls on the slightest contact. Watching this series you really get an understanding of why people hate the Heat. Just play ball and stop crying for calls that won’t be reciprocated to the other team.
Wait, Josh McRoberts was involved in a game that had crying and choking and he wasn’t doing either one?
Wow, he’s come a long way since his Duke days.
Typical Heat-hatin’ Stroud. LeBron gets elbowed in the fucking throat but it’s somehow his own fault it wasn’t a flagrant foul because in order to get any calls ever he has to do a little exaggerating (which NO ONE ELSE does, obviously) making him “The Boy Who Cried Wolf” or whatever.
Reality Check: That’s what happens when you’re the strongest basketball player on earth and people constantly hitting you when you go up for layups never looks like a foul. For every LeBron flop there are at least two or three other no-calls on blatant fouls, if not flagrant fouls. Seriously, what does it take for someone to get called for a flagrant foul on LeBron? Grab him around the neck? Apparently not. Break his nose? Psh. Elbow him in the throat? Surely you jest.
I guess I would expect nothing less from a Texan.
“Seriously, what does it take for someone to get called for a flagrant foul on LeBron?”
A lack of contact.
When Lebron stops barreling into the lane, looking for contact, he’ll stop getting hit in the throat.
After two games: Miami, 55 free throws attempted. Charlotte, 31.
LOL yes that’s definitely a smart basketball strategy: “stop attacking the basket and you’ll stop getting fouled”
GENIUS
difference between attacking the rim and lowing your head and shoulders and barreling into the defenders. he knows he won’t be called for a charge so he seeks the contact and gets it.
@hobbitcore Dude, the whole point of this was to set up a Bad News Barrett joke.
“God save our Queen, but The King? Fuck that guy.”
A well executed dog boner by Josh McRoberts. Needs more red elbow pad, however.
I thought he was gonna cry…. that would have made my DAY
Need to begin to realize that anytime there’s a wrestling reference in a headline, Brandon is the writer.
Game 3: Josh McRoberts is introduced and comes out in a motorized lectern.
I just love how Lebron James, widely considered to be the greatest physical athlete in the world, a ginormous black man weighing almost 250 and standing almost 7 feet tall….could get taken down by a skinny-ass white dude who looks like he should be playing Phish songs on his Washburn acoustic.
You just thought I’d let you drive into the lane uncontested? WELL I GOT SOME BAD NEWS FOR YOU!