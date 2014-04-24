Josh McRoberts Is Afraid He’s Got Some Bad News For LeBron James

Remember about a month ago when LeBron James blasted Roy Hibbert with a flying elbow and explained it away as an accident, claiming he only could’ve hit such a move if he was a “kung fu master?”

Turns out LeBron’s kung fu is no match for Josh McRoberts’ tiger style.

During Wednesday’s Game 2 of the first-round playoff series between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Bobcats, LeBron went up for a shot and caught a brutal forearm to the throat from McRoberts. It was a rough foul, and sadly we’ll never know how rough it was because McRoberts landed it on The Boy Who Cried Wolf.

Regardless, here’s the foul, followed by our expert analysis.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

That looks awfully familiar. Can we get a shot of the forearm connecting?

Hmm. One more angle.

THERE it is. BAHBAHBAHBAHBAHBAHBAH BAAAOOOMMMMMM!