Just A Picture Of Hulk Hogan Pointing To Jerry Jones’ Crotch While LeBron James Watches

Pro Wrestling Editor
09.09.13 2 Comments

Between this, his history with Vince McMahon and his arm wrestling match with Toronto mayor Rob Ford, I’m starting to think Hulk Hogan’s goal in life is to weirdly emasculate every old Caucasian guy in a position of power. Including himself.

By the way, this is the whitest LeBron James has ever been. He might as well be Justin Bieber in this picture.

