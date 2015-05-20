Justin Gabriel Pitched The Bunny Becoming A Hardcore Badass Who’s Secretly Vince McMahon

Ah, Adam Rose’s Bunny. Like so many things in WWE, The Bunny thing was clever at first, but was promptly run into the ground and petered out without any sort of closure. The Bunny was played by PJ Black/Justin Gabriel most of the time, and, well, things might have been very different if he’d had his way.
According to Gabriel, he and Adam Rose pitched all sorts of strange, dark ideas for The Bunny. They even went so far as to get new props made and film vignettes…
“Me and Adam Rose sat down and wrote out stories to make this bunny an evil bunny, because he wanted to be a heel so bad. We wanted to do like the Donnie Darko thing. We had an awesome mask made by the people who do The Walking Dead makeup, the same people who make Kane’s masks. We had things filmed, and all of these ideas to turn this bunny into an evil, sadistic character. Adam Rose was going to be like a Marilyn Manson character. Everything got shot down.”
Evil, Donnie Darko Bunny not wacky enough for you? Well, Gabriel apparently also pitched the idea of The Bunny becoming a hardcore badass, who would eventually be revealed to be Vince McMahon…
“I came up with an idea for the bunny to become really hardcore, he has dried blood all over him, sitting backstage grumpy smoking cigars. The bunny should be going through ladders, tables, and coming close to winning championships, but doesn’t because he’s too f–cked up. Then maybe the bunny gets knocked out backstage, and a ref shows up and it’s Vince. Then Vince wakes up and just goes ‘I don’t know what happened. I put the suit on and I just blacked out.’ Everyone loved the idea, it just never came to fruition.”
Gabriel, buddy, I hate to be the one to tell you, but people laughing at something doesn’t necessarily mean they love it. I’m not sure you get to play the “WWE didn’t nurture me creatively” card when your ideas include, “Let’s put Vince McMahon in a bloodstained bunny costume,” and “I want to be a daredevil werewolf.” I’m not sure that kind of creativity should be nurtured. At least not in a real wrestling company that’s trying to make money. Maybe check to see if TNA is hiring writers.
via Wrestling Inc.
He was on a podcast (Sam Roberts maybe?) telling these same stories about how he had all of these GREAT ideas (including GD DAREWOLF THE DAREDEVIL WEREWOLF THAT WRESTLES YOU) and how everyone thought they were great and he just didn’t understand why they didn’t follow through. It’s like that significant other of yours that was really into their own poetry
Things I’ve learned from these stories about ideas that jobbers have:
1) If you’re not one of the Chosen Ones, your only hope is to conceive a good gimmick
2) Vince has heard ALL the gimmicks
3) So you have to come up with something batshit insane to even get his attention…but then it’ll be rejected because its batshit insane
I feel bad for them. They should probably just quit but they’ve been convinced to keep grabbing at the brass ring.
Yeah, this pretty much sums it up.
I’m sorry Nate but making the bunny suit a Red Hood kind of thing and/or turning the Adam Rose into Donnie Dario sound like AWESOME ideas.
Agreed. This is a company where Vince was once the father of a Leprechaun. Him being a Hardcore Bunny wouldn’t be that much weirder. Plus, we’d get to see a rabbit do the McMahon strut. I’m all in on this.
Yeah, they’re fun ideas, but obviously WWE would never really consider them. I’m just ragging on Gabriel a bit for being so OFFENDED WWE didn’t take these ideas seriously, when of course they didn’t.
To be fair though, it’s not like WWE doesn’t do this stuff on the reg. Undead zombie wizards, Bayou hillbilly cultists, leprechauns, whatever the hell Stardust is. A malevolent spirit trapped in a bunny suit isn’t really that far fetched.
Agreed. If the WWE is going to green-light “fat white ninja with a Boston accent, yet still extremely boring” hardcore bunny is really that crazy?
In all honesty, the actual Bunny black leather custom was really awesome. Would of worked I think
I could see the Bunny payoff working for Vince. Blood-soaked, and smoking cigars sounds dumb, but simply having the bunny do a wacky 3-4 month run of hardcore matches would probably be fun to watch.
Then have him lose a mask-vs-mask street-fight against Kalisto or something. Backstage, you can do the swap, Vince de-masks in front of Renee, gets a pop, and says a little “well, that was fun” speech. I usually roll my eyes at segments that make Vince out to be god, but that would be crazy enough for me to love it.
Yeah, that would be a fun little mid-card angle.
*sigh* why are the pretty ones always insane?
It’s a curse, but we usually get by unscathed.
The Darewolf is straight out of Matt Hardy’s 8th grade notebook.
As to all this, it would have all been better than what we got: a butt-humping rabbit that got beat up by Kane a few times and “feuded” with Adam Rose over nothing in particular with no real payoff.
I would have loved to see these ideas. Much more than just the “what bunny?” Angle they ended up with. “Take ridiculous chances” is something EVERY wrestling fan should be down for. It’s way more fun than playing it safe, which is something Birch complains about all the time.
While we’re on the topic, I think Ray Leppan should go back to the White Hunter/Black Heart gimmick of Leo Kruger, but maintain the style and fashion sense of Adam Rose. Just completely incongruous. If a Fire-Conjuring Demon from Baptist Hell can be a middle management stooge conflicted about direction from his executive team but cowed enough to continue stooging, then why the fuck not?
So which failed gimmick was stupider/ had less chance of happening – Vince McMahon Hardcore Bunny or JTG and his puppet ‘Self’?
Little Jimmy. Hornswoggle being a leprechaun and then Vince’s son. El Torito being a real bull. All of the Undertaker’s superpowers. Mysteriously invisible cameras backstage broadcasting private conversations to ringside. Mizdow’s odd interpretation of what it means to be a stunt double. Teleporting cultists. The goddamn Boogeyman.
…I think Gabriel has a point. Why *wouldn’t* they take his ideas seriously?