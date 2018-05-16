Watch Kevin Hart Tell Mean Gene Okerlund Something About Mountain Dew Kickstart

#Mountain Dew
05.16.18 6 mins ago

YouTube

If you’re Kevin Hart and the Mountain Dew Kickstart you’re drinking is so good it causes in-brain hallucinations about you being a pro wrestler, who’s going to be standing next to you, interviewing you backstage? If you said anything other than the legendary Mean (Woo, By God) Gene Okerlund, you’re lying.

As with everything Kevin does, fans should expect the unexpected in this series of 15-second spots, which play off what’s going through his head while he’s getting pumped up with a MTN DEW KICKSTART. In “Wrestler,” WWE Hall of Fame Legend ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund interviews Kevin, who channels his convincing wrestling persona, and makes DEW Nation wonder if we’ll see the comedian in the ring one day.

Hey, technically it already happened!

Mean Gene shows up in one of Hart’s three new Mountain Dew commercials, which you can watch below. Impressively, they didn’t make Gene do the Tom Phillips backstage wide stance to make Hart look taller. I’m trying to pinpoint his look here … High Energy Koko B. Ware? Needs more checkers.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mountain Dew
TAGSkevin hartKevin Hart interviewMean Gene Okerlundmountain dewMTN DEW KICKSTART

Listen To This

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.14.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 5 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 5 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP