Kevin Nash Got Arrested For Fighting His Teenage Son On Christmas Eve

Here’s a story you probably weren’t expecting to read today: former WWE and WCW Champion Kevin Nash has been arrested for battery for getting into what TMZ callsa “bloody fight” with Tristen, his 18-year old son.
This doesn’t sound too sweet.
The 55-year-old legend — who is currently under contract with the WWE — was taken into custody in Volusia County, Florida after cops received a call about a domestic incident just after midnight.
When cops arrived to the scene … the noticed blood on Kevin’s face and arrested Nash and his 18-year-old son Tristen for battery.
Both men were hauled to a nearby jail where they were booked and are currently being held without bond.
Well, the kid lasted longer than Bob Backlund. No word on whether or not Nash won the fight when Scott Hall showed up and shocked Tristen with a cattle prod. Alternate joke: when asked why the fight happened, Nash said he got a text that read, “Hey Big Man, no matter what happens to your family this Christmas – stick the son for me.”
Here’s Big Sexy’s mugshot, although I guess when you’re almost 60 and getting arrested for fighting a teenager it’s probably time to stop calling yourself “big sexy.”
TMZ describes Tristen (who was born in 1996, which means Kevin Nash 100% named his son after Brad Pitt’s character in Legends of the Fall) as an “aspiring singer in a band.” They also include this bit about Nash defending his son against “haters” on the Internet. Remember when pro wrestlers were larger than life and not just weird dudes with too much Internet access?
Just four years ago, Kevin fiercely defended Tristen when Internet trolls blasted the music he posted in YouTube. Kevin wrote, “or those that are just haters because he is my kid, f**k you and I hope you wake up with a brain tumor tomorrow.”
Please enjoy this clip of Tristen Nash covering Radiohead’s ‘Fake Plastic Trees.’ How much must it suck to be a sensitive artist kid and have your dad be Diesel? You can’t even get into one of those coming-of-age scraps with your dad because he’s seven feet tall and over 300 pounds.
Like father like son?
I wonder how much trouble Nash would be in if he used a powerbomb on his kid?
OMG…Kevin Nash…WTF…thought he was dead…Lol
Good one Chaleen
Tristen should have just poked him in the chest with one finger.
+1 Great
+1 The only acceptable answer.
*insert torn quad joke here*
I’m going to stand by the idea that it wasn’t Kevin Nash that did this, it was fake Diesel. And if it WAS Kevin Nash, Triple H and his shovel had something to do with it.
So you’re telling me that Kane did it in a horrible wig?
Laughed aloud way too much at the alternate, texting joke.
Damn, if only Tristen was born one year later, then Nash would have named him Gwyneth’s Head. (speaking of band names…)
*earlier, not later
That mugshot needs like 1000% more pyro before I believe it’s Kevin Nash.
I saw him in person recently…his upper body is still jacked as hell, but his legs are twigs and he walks around like a mummy/the Yeti (probably because he’s had like 80 knee surgeries).
Don’t you mean The YE-TAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY?
@TheFakeMSol – Luckily, he did not hump me into submission.
He would have needed The Giant to hit it from the front
And not one Super Shredder joke? Where my nerds at?
LOOK AT THE ADJECTIVE…..”FIGHTING”
+1
+1
Nash looks like an older Oz. Wonder if makes the Dallas Raw now.
At least he maed poopies before he got his mugshot taken.
I read somewhere that Nash was arrested, then 911 was called AGAIN because Tristen assaulted his mom soon after then HE was taken to jail.
This is all a simple misunderstanding. Tristan happened to be wearing a Rey Mysterio mask and Big Kev instinctually threw him against a wall.
Like a dart.
Great, back to the drawing board on whos gonns win the rumble this year. We all know brass rings have no expiration date on them.
I saw this on facebook and thought: “The laying down for Hogan and quad jokes are going to be great.”. You guys didn’t disappoint.
Man, Kevin Nash even booked himself to go over his son.
This.
YUR SPOSED TO BE MAH SONNNNN
7ft.
300lbs.
Against this guy?
The Holy Scriptures said families will fight EACH OTHER.
Until you witness it, you don’t think anyone would be that hateful
Oh.
Well
The kid can move in with Uncle Scott. What could go wrong?
So much for that obligatory Royal Rumble appearance this year, Kevin.
You can get arrested for fighting your family member on Christmas Eve?
I’m sorry, do we live in the USSR? Fuck that noise. Fighting family on Christmas is what Christmas is all about!
If Nash goes to prison, he would fit in really well in OZ.
Well lets see, 55 year old Kevin Nash was bleeding. Then when the cops arrested in and took him away. The son attacked his Mother.. Yep. Sounds like they arrested the wrong man.
BIG DADDY COOL STORY, BRO!!
NASH: Man it’s great seeing my family, especially the boy.
*text message alert*
TEXT: Stick it to whoever gets the last biscuit.
you saw I made that same basic joke, right
I enjoyed it, and wanted to share my enjoyment by doing my own take. Did I ruin Christmas?
1 NEW TEXT MESSAGE:
Paul: “Hey, Kevin. My kids got a hold of my phone and somehow retexted an old text I sent you in 2011, LOL, Kids! You gotta love them!”
No Festivus jokes??? C’mon y’all.
great now i have fake plastic knees in my head