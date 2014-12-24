Kevin Nash Got Arrested For Fighting His Teenage Son On Christmas Eve

Here’s a story you probably weren’t expecting to read today: former WWE and WCW Champion Kevin Nash has been arrested for battery for getting into what TMZ callsa “bloody fight” with Tristen, his 18-year old son.

This doesn’t sound too sweet.

The 55-year-old legend — who is currently under contract with the WWE — was taken into custody in Volusia County, Florida after cops received a call about a domestic incident just after midnight. When cops arrived to the scene … the noticed blood on Kevin’s face and arrested Nash and his 18-year-old son Tristen for battery. Both men were hauled to a nearby jail where they were booked and are currently being held without bond.

Well, the kid lasted longer than Bob Backlund. No word on whether or not Nash won the fight when Scott Hall showed up and shocked Tristen with a cattle prod. Alternate joke: when asked why the fight happened, Nash said he got a text that read, “Hey Big Man, no matter what happens to your family this Christmas – stick the son for me.”

Here’s Big Sexy’s mugshot, although I guess when you’re almost 60 and getting arrested for fighting a teenager it’s probably time to stop calling yourself “big sexy.”

TMZ describes Tristen (who was born in 1996, which means Kevin Nash 100% named his son after Brad Pitt’s character in Legends of the Fall) as an “aspiring singer in a band.” They also include this bit about Nash defending his son against “haters” on the Internet. Remember when pro wrestlers were larger than life and not just weird dudes with too much Internet access?

Just four years ago, Kevin fiercely defended Tristen when Internet trolls blasted the music he posted in YouTube. Kevin wrote, “or those that are just haters because he is my kid, f**k you and I hope you wake up with a brain tumor tomorrow.”

Please enjoy this clip of Tristen Nash covering Radiohead’s ‘Fake Plastic Trees.’ How much must it suck to be a sensitive artist kid and have your dad be Diesel? You can’t even get into one of those coming-of-age scraps with your dad because he’s seven feet tall and over 300 pounds.

Like father like son?