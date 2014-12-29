Kevin Nash Will Miss Raw Reunion For Beating Up His Son On Christmas Eve

It’s time to keep those “Well THAT’s not too sweet!” jokes a rollin’, because things still aren’t going well for Kevin Nash. In light of his recent arrest for fighting his 18-year-old son Tristen on Christmas Eve, Nash’s suspension from his WWE Legends contract means he’s no longer allowed to appear on upcoming episodes of Raw.

Nash was scheduled to appear on the January 19th Old Man Wrestler Reunion Spectacular episode of Raw alongside Scott Hall, Shawn Michaels, and Hulk Hogan, but reports indicate that he has been pulled from making Wolfpac kissy fingers on live television.

Outside of WWE, Nash was also pulled from appearing at the unfortunate but aptly named Seasons Beatings show from independent company Maryland Championship Wrestling on December 27th, where he was replaced with the For Real Holiday Upgrade of Mick Foley.

There’s no word yet on whether or not they’ll be replacing Nash for Raw. One can only assume Kane will do what’s best for business and dig out his old Fake Diesel pants so he can assert his old man dominance and chokeslam, I dunno, Zack Ryder or Tyler Breeze or whomever, to illustrate that the wave of the future will still be aging stars of the past then, now, and forever.

