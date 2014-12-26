Kevin Nash’s Son Says He Got Chokeslammed During Their Christmas Eve Fight

When news broke that former WWE and WCW champion Kevin Nash had gotten arrested for fighting his teenage son on Christmas eve, we made all the appropriate jokes. As it turns out, his son made the best joke of all in the police report.
According to TMZ, there are two version of the story. In Tristen Nash’s he gets hit with a chokeslam. From Kevin Nash. In real life.
TMZ just got the two police reports. As for Kevin’s arrest … the report says he told cops his son came home wasted and belligerent toward him and Kevin’s wife, then spit in his face and elbow-checked him. Kevin told cops he pinned Tristen to the ground and that’s when Tristen scratched his face.
But Tristen said Kevin was berating him over his relationship with his girlfriend. He says Kevin then choke-slammed him to the ground and, just like Kevin’s signature move, Tristen says he hit is head so hard on the ground he blacked out.
Cops arrested Kevin because they felt he was the “primary aggressor.”
As for Tristen’s arrest two hours later … Tristen’s uncle told cops the young man — who is 6’5″ and 200 lbs — was drunk and had “slung his mom around the kitchen” and tried attacking him as well.
I’m inclined to believe Kevin’s story, because there’s no way his weak-ass chokeslam could knock somebody out. If you take the two reports and put them together, it plays out exactly like this match sequence. Is Kevin Nash’s teenage son Jeff Jarrett?
Here’s a news story featuring footage of Nash in court, courtesy of WFTV. It also features the 911 call, where Nash delivers the news that his son’s on a rampage with the same trademark lethargy he’d use to say he’s not afraid of Sting.
They mention his work in “popular movies,” but sadly don’t specifically identify him as Tarzan, Super Shredder or The Russian.
This was WWE’s statement, which could’ve just been THIS HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH US in flashing letters:
Kevin Nash has not regularly performed for WWE since January 2004. He is currently under a non-wrestling ‘legends’ contract, which has been immediately suspended until this domestic dispute is resolved.
Nash’s tweets about the incident are remorseful and a little downtrodden, which you’d expect.
After all of this, the message is clear: if you’re going to beat up your teenage son on Christmas eve, use Snake Eyes. It’s a better move.
Yeah, Nash’s version of the story seems to be the more likely one, especially going by what Tristen’s uncle said.
I guess Shawn Michaels isn’t the only one who can lose his smile. At least the kid lasted longer than Punk.
“My dad doesn’t appreciate my girlfriend or my music, maaaaaaaaaan!!!”
“And then, and then, Kevin, he… He… He performed a Hurricanrana on me and then I blacked out then when I woke up he delivered a Stone Cold Stunner to me and then I… I… died. That is how I died, yes.”
And then he did a pile driver on my dead body. I finally tapped out after the Figure Four leg lock.
Replace ‘Kevin’ with ‘Hulk’ this is also what Hulk Hogan thinks Andre The Giant tells people in Heaven when they ask him how he died.
For a second there I thought the guy standing next to him was Vince Russo
This is kind of sad, and I’m surprised based on Brandon’s track record that he’d make a joke about it. Pretty clear someone’s out of control in this house.
I feel ya. It’s sort of a personal subject for me and guh, it’s really just sad and didn’t really find either post on the matter that funny. I feel like if this happens to Guy We Like And Respect then we “send thoughts” or something.
It’s called context. If Nash had killed his son I wouldn’t be making fun of it. If he chokeslams him on Christmas? Come on.
But you have made jokes about Chris Benoit.
/notsayinjustsayin
/cueitshowicope
No Bueno
Like father like son, taught him well, Nash used to play for University of Tennessee basketball team back in the 70’s, he left because of issues he had with the coach of the team, legend has it Kevin slammed him up against a locker, wow, wonder where his son’s lack of respect comes from? And.
when you get in your 60’s you probably don’t need to be referred to as “Big Sexy”. Just Sayin’ word out G.
But, then again maybe man boobs ARE sexy!
you didn’t say what the young man to make him so angry WAS the young man arrested too It is low of him to have his father arrested I love you Kevin
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
How did he sell it though?
Like Jern Cena
Should have Jackknife Powerbomb’d the little shit.
Boy, WWE sure is quick with the “Fuck em, ain’t got nothing to do with us” Press Releases, aren’t they?
Probably to get in before the mainstream press / PTC-style groups tarnish WWE in their reporting of the story.
Since the kid was apparently wasted and was trying to pick a fight with Kevin, I think Kevin had the right to Chokeslam the little bastard. If it’s one thing you don’t do, it’s let your children get out of line. And obviously, the kid has no respect for his father nor mother if he’s trying to pick fights with them, but then again, the same thing could have been said for Nash 10 or so years ago when he was working for WCW, thinking that he was a big shot and not respecting people (not his wrestling gimmick, but his real life personality), so I guess it comes back to bite you in the ass.
Please don’t chokeslam your kids. Please.
He doesn’t know how to counter the chokeslam?