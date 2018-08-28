Kevin Owens Unexpectedly ‘Quit’ WWE After A Match On Raw

With Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler having moved on to try and feud with Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins was finally free to move on to a new opponent for his Intercontinental title. As is so often the case now, Rollins issued an open challenge to the locker room to challenge him for the IC strap and Kevin Owens emerged to answer that call.

Owens issued a fiery promo about how nothing’s gone right for him since he came over to Monday Night Raw and how he was going to leave the arena with a title. The match that ensued was one of the best Raw matches in recent memory, with both Owens and Rollins pulling out all the stops.

Ultimately, Rollins won after a stomp on Owens who missed with a ridiculous moonsault attempt, retaining his title, but also building Owens back up after a squash at SummerSlam.

