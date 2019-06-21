Kevin Owens Doesn’t Understand How WWE’s Wild Card Rule Works, Either

WWE Smackdown Live

If you’ve been watching Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live and finding yourself confused as to how Vince McMahon’s “wild card rule” is supposed to work, don’t worry, you aren’t alone. Even some of the people showing up as wild cards don’t know how the wild card rule is supposed to work.

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens — who has been the “wild card” on a number of occasions already, at least in terms of being “signed” to one “brand” and showing up on both shows indiscriminately — was asked his opinion on the rule in a recent interview with The Sporting News and accurately identified it as both, “loosely defined,” and, “loosely enforced.”