Kevin Owens Revealed His WrestleMania Main Event Dream Opponents

If you’ve been following along for a while, you’ll know that pretty much as long as he’s been in WWE, Kevin Owens has been lobbying to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. It came close to happening this year, but then Goldberg. But Owens has had his match against Lesnar now, losing in around three minutes at a Madison Square Garden show. It seems like the dream of Owens vs. Lesnar at a WrestleMania may be dead, but Owens has moved onto other goals.
Owens still believes he’ll main event WrestleMania one day (and you really have to believe that, or else you’ll never get there). So if he no longer has visions of Brock Lesnar F5ing in his head, who does he most want to face in that hypothetical main event? Well, you’ve probably already guessed one of his choices.
In an interview with The Press of Atlantic City, Owens was asked who he feels would be the “perfect” main event opponent for the biggest show of the year.
I refuse to believe anyone but Sami is his best friend. Sami is EVERYBODY’S best friend.
Gotta protect the business!
Sorry Owens, the Main Event of WM is reserved by either Roman, Lesnar, or HHH for at least the next decade.
Next Wrestlemania – Roman retires Brock. The Wrestlemania after that – Roman retires Kurt Angle. The Wrestlemania after that – Roman retires Cena. The Wrestlemania after that – billed as “Your Yard is Up, My Yard is Now” – Roman retires HHH. The Wrestlemania after that – HHH comes out of retirement FOR THE THIRD AND FINAL SHOWDOWN, but then Roman retires HHH again (so naturally HHH becomes GM). The Wrestlemania after that – Roman retires a 46 year old AJ Styles. The Wrestlemania after that – KO finally gets his main event match as Roman retires Kevin Owens.
By this point, Finn, Ambrose, Rollins, etc. have all pulled a CM Punk after realizing they’ll never be in the main event, but instead of quitting wrestling they have long since joined Omega and Cody Rhodes in New Japan. Also Smackdown has been renamed Spear’d. Plus Vince is still going strong and still is occasionally on the cover of Muscle & Fitness. Shane survives a brutal plane crash. The doctor tells him he’s the sole survivor and Shane realizes he’s Bruce Willis from Unbreakable.
Despite this revelation, Roman retires Shane at the following Wrestlemania by literally killing him. Gets promoted. Eventually Roman retires himself, and becomes head Director of Promos at Full Sail.
I have foreseen it.
It’s Friday afternoon…I’m just trying to keep myself entertained. But I’m pretty sure at least 60% of this is actually going to happen.
What a horrifying vision of the future. I think you missed a Wrestlemania where Jericho comes back with a new Save Us run only to get retired by Roman at Wrestlemania.
Fantasy booking tangent. Owens vs Zayn where Owens is maybe showing a little compassion, set up by the storyline beforehand. After the match another rival of Sami beats him down, and Return of the Jedi style, Owens thinks about it and then saves Sami. If it was set up right imagine 70,000 or however many people losing their shit for that. That would be the ultimate Wrestlemania moment for both of them.
Meh. I’m not saying both of these match ups wouldn’t be great in-ring but it’s nothing we haven’t seen before multiple times. And when it comes to Sami… multiple is an understatement.