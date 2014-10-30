Kevin Steen Has His NXT Name, And Sadly It’s Not ‘Sal Generico’

KENTA became ‘Hideo Itami.’ Prince Devitt became ‘Finn Balor.’ All of WWE’s recent highbrow international and independent wrestling signees have gotten new, copyright-friendly NXT names, so of course former Ring of Honor Champion Kevin Steen isn’t going to wrestle as ‘Kevin Steen.’ So, what’s the new name?
According to PWInsider, here’s your winner: Kevin Owens.
I would’ve preferred ‘Fats Rougeau,’ but I’ll allow it. The name ‘Owens’ is a tribute to both his son Owen and the late, great Owen Hart, his son’s namesake. WWE crowds should probably not chant “kill Owens kill.” As a bonus, though, the name gives him the initials K.O. That’s (1) a great wrestling nickname and (2) confirmation we aren’t seeing Kassius Ohno back anytime soon. Poor Kassius Ohno.
While you imagine a world where Adam Cole and the Young Bucks get into NXT, please take this Kevin Owens entrance theme suggestion:
When was the last time a new WWE talent got to keep their first name?
Otunga?
Would AJ Lee count?
Her real name is April Jeanette
Becky Lynch’s real first name is Rebecca, so I think that counts.
Chris Nowinski from Tough Enough. But that was a long time ago.
Bryan. He got to keep it, he just had to move it.
The Miz, kind of.
Raven and Nydia?
I mean Maven. Damn we need an edit button.
Michelle McCool?
Maryse?
Disappointed they didn’t go with Kevin Killstein
KILLSTEIN, KILL
KILL KILSTEIN, KILL
Kill Killingsworth
I know we don’t do +1’s on regular articles, but +1, sir. + all of the 1’s.
731,000 according to the press release
I was never going to be one of those people who needed to angrily cancel at a moment’s notice to send a message about a PPV since I’m happy to pay that much for NXT and the weekly nostalgia trip of The Monday Night War, but I’ll be very glad if this forces them out of that habit of doing something big and then entering a holding pattern until the commitment runs out again in 6 months.
OR Ohno comes back & forms a tag team with Owens, “The KOs,” or “The Knockouts” (since WWE ain’t care about TNA.).
Chris Hero comes back as Chris Owens, Kevin’s brother and they do the ersatz Kings of Wrestling reunion we had hoped for with Cedar.
Cesaro* fucking autocorrect
It would be nice to see Steen as the more in shape of his tag team for a change
Too bad “FIGHT OWENS FIGHT” shirts got played out at the 1936 Olympics.
This requires a losing streak when he gets called up for a reverse Bo Dallas. ‘He’s Owen seventeen, Maggle!’
I would’ve replied with “nicely played, +1 sir” but all Dallas’s streak reminds me off anymore is it’s nonsensical and super depressing ending :'(
They should have gone with something more over the top, like Jerome Tamagotchi
I should have been ‘Jean Paul Levesque’
IT should’ve been. It.
Gah, joke ruined. Let’s enable edits please.
Thank you for this.
You’re so damn welcome
I was secretly hoping they were going to call him Shot Stevens, in honor of former Devils Defenseman Scott Stevens.
OwenZayn!
Owens? That sounds like a surname you’d give to some square jawed dreamboat cop in a chessy 90s soap.
You could have been someone’s more lunatic brother: Steen Ambrose. Oh well.