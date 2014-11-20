Kevin Steen’s NXT Debut Teaser Has Leaked And Says He’s ‘The Future’

#Pro Wrestling #WWE NXT #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
11.20.14 40 Comments

If you’re one of the many excited about former Ring of Honor Champion Kevin Steen’s debut in NXT, hold on to your butts. “Kevin Owens'” first debut vignette has leaked, and it ends with the announcement of his debut date; conveniently, the night of NXT’s next live special.

By sharing this video I’ve doomed its existence, but I’m sure WWE will upload their own version after tonight’s episode. Regardless, we’ll keep it up as long as we can. Enjoy!

https://dailymotion.com/video/x2ao8qr

Sting’s debut confirmed as 12/11/14.

Well, “Steeng.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling#WWE NXT#WWE
TAGSdebutsKEVIN OWENSKEVIN STEENNXTPRO WRESTLINGteasersWWEWWE NXT

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 13 hours ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 13 hours ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP