Kevin Steen’s NXT Debut Teaser Has Leaked And Says He’s ‘The Future’

If you’re one of the many excited about former Ring of Honor Champion Kevin Steen’s debut in NXT, hold on to your butts. “Kevin Owens'” first debut vignette has leaked, and it ends with the announcement of his debut date; conveniently, the night of NXT’s next live special.
By sharing this video I’ve doomed its existence, but I’m sure WWE will upload their own version after tonight’s episode. Regardless, we’ll keep it up as long as we can. Enjoy!
Sting’s debut confirmed as 12/11/14.
Well, “Steeng.”
Is Steeng his Mexican cousin? Or is it someone who’s going to debut in TNA in 2015?
It’s his non-union mexican equivalent.
That show is gonna kick so much ass.
So here’s the million dollar question – do they go straight for the Zayn feud or hold it off for a while?
If they’re smart they’ll hold off on it and have them cross paths for the first time at an important moment.
Like after Zayn wins the title?
I think it would be great if he was celebrating and then *ahem* Owens came out and there was a stare down or something to close the show.
Yeah, an much as I’d like them not to rush things in general… we kind of need to at this point. Zayn really does not belong in NXT much longer (and neither does Neville). So either have Owens v Zayn for the title start at Evolution and end at the next Takeover, or wait til the main roster I guess.
That’s pretty much how I do it.
The way I figure it, the guys have some of the best chemistry in the business and could have a classic career long feud in WWE like they had across the indies. May as well start it sooner rather than later.
I wonder if we’ll get a revival of President Seska’s Army before any kind of heel turn for Kevin.
I figure Steen shows up and helps Zayn win the title, against Sami’s will. Sami’s reluctant to have him around, but they team together as they go way back.
Then they can feud with Itami and Balor in a series, before Steen and Balor both turn on their partners as Steen’s sick of Zayn’s refusal to cheat to win and Balor wants to prove he’s the bigger international star.
Literally, you can run any combination of those 4 in the main events of NXT for the next year and it’ll be gold.
Cool, now we know when we’ll be able to enjoy our 6-18 months of Steen in NXT that will be enjoyable followed by months of disappointment when (if) called up to the main roster and eventual future endeavor-ing from the company.
Reflections on this post, 1.5 years later?
YASS
Triple H: Hey, kids! Meet the future of sports entertainment!
Fans: We have three futures of sports entertainment already!
Triple H: This one’s a great international talent.
Fans: Oh, they all are.
Triple H: Oh, oh: you see, the marks, they watch the indie wrestlin’ which gives them the brain damage. With their flippin’, and the floppin’, and the bippin’, and the boppin’, so they don’t know what the sports entertainment…is all about! You see, sports entertainment is like the ‘Got Milk?’ campaign — no, actually, it’s more like Y2Stinger — no, actually, jazz is like the WWE Network: it’ll be around forever, heh heh heh.
With all the Triple H guys being called “The New Generation” and getting super-hyped promos and royal treatment, I wonder how the other young guys like CJ Parker and Tye Dillinger feel. Alternatively, if this leads to more “disgruntled veterans” Kidd and J. Gabriel NXT appearances then I’m all in.
They should feel lucky to be employed and getting TV exposure.
I thought Frankie Kazarian was The Future?
And The Future looks gooooooood.
I wouldn’t invest in a 5’11” 240lb canadian that is not in great shape to be the future of anything except a poutine restaurant. He appears to me a mid-card tag teamer. He might be a good wrestler, but i don’t see him carrying headline match
He’s lost a fuckton of weight since signing. Also that last sentence has probably been said about nearly every major star of the last two decades, so yeah…
Everyone loved him at his PC tryouts and called him a total beast athlete. Besides, Rusev isn’t a tall dude (and neither is Big E., though obviously that’s still up in the air). If he can be hossy to any extent and also a quality flyer, then he’ll be fine.
Not sure this guy has seen Bray Wyatt
If JR would refer to a wrestler a “hoss”, he usually stunk. Same move set, lots of punches,work the arm, lariat,sideslam, a rest hold headlock, Samoan drop. There’s been a bunch and 90% sucked and were terrible to watch. Mick Foley is the lone schlub that deserved to be a real star based on his charisma and dues he paid.
If this guy is great on the mike then great, but how could he match up with someone 6’5″ and cut using this moveset?
Do u feel like a fool, reading this 1.5 years later?
is “wrestler cuts promo in darkened room” officially a trope yet?
I’m not sure what will happen first:
Vince seeing Steen for the first time and releasing him 60 days after making Steen lose a ton of weight and tighten up, or;
Cena hears “I’m the future” and berries Steen back to ROH.
“The future, he says!”
Anyways, cynicism aside, that was a particularly eerie promo for someone I didn’t expect to have such an eerie promo, so that’s pretty damn promising (as well as intriguing!).
Also, if my attempt at embedded an image sucks, then I am sorry. I get the feeling that Uproxx may have a unique method for doing so, but if I’m wrong then ignore this statement!
I am a little worried about the chants he is going to get with his Owen Hart/Son tribute name.
Hearing a WWE crowd chant, KILL OWENS KILL just seems a little unsettling.
@Benoit Glad you’re back
Ill be there live! Brandon, mail me a With Spandex sign of your choosing and ill rock it at the show!
Brandon’s going there himself, I think.
Ok I’m throwing my comment in here. If you think that Steen isn’t a big deal, u have no idea what you are talking about. Want proof any match I can think of with steen from roh or pwg. This guy has killed it since 2009 when he had an amazing year-long story with another roh fave el generico. Do research before you judge. If Wwe says him along with itami, Neville, balor, and zayn are the future, well the future looks bright. These five guys can tear down the house with anyone. Wait and see.
It’s really interesting reading this post 1.5 years later…seems like you were the only one who had faith and got it right…