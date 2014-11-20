Kevin Steen’s NXT Debut Teaser Has Leaked And Says He’s ‘The Future’

If you’re one of the many excited about former Ring of Honor Champion Kevin Steen’s debut in NXT, hold on to your butts. “Kevin Owens'” first debut vignette has leaked, and it ends with the announcement of his debut date; conveniently, the night of NXT’s next live special.

By sharing this video I’ve doomed its existence, but I’m sure WWE will upload their own version after tonight’s episode. Regardless, we’ll keep it up as long as we can. Enjoy!

https://dailymotion.com/video/x2ao8qr

Sting’s debut confirmed as 12/11/14.

Well, “Steeng.”