Kofi Kingston Weighed In On His Most Difficult Royal Rumble Stunt

02.19.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments

Kofi Kingston, one-third of the New Day, is part of one of the most popular and marketable acts in WWE. He’s also accomplished just about everything you can in WWE, shy of winning a world title. But one of the things he’s most known for is avoiding elimination at the Royal Rumble.

If it’s somehow been a while since you’ve seen (most of) Kofi’s incredible avoidances, go ahead and allow yourself to get re-familiarized with those bad boys.

