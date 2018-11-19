Kota Ibushi Will Face Hirooki Goto For The NEVER Openweight Championship, But Not At Wrestle Kingdom 13

NJPW

It’s been a weird few months for NJPW‘s NEVER Openweight Championship. Will Ospreay’s title match against then-champion Taichi was cancelled due to an injury sustained by the junior heavyweight. Then former champ Hirooki Goto challenged for the title and won it back from the Holy Emperor at Power Struggle. Since then Goto has been angling for a title match with Kota Ibushi, who Ospreay had also been trying to coax into a non-title fight before his injury on September’s Destruction tour.