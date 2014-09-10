Kurt Angle Is Signing With ‘A Company’ In Two Weeks And He’s Not Being Subtle About It

Kurt Angle is one of the most decorated wrestlers in history, pro or otherwise. He’s an Olympic gold medalist, a 2-time NCAA Champion, a 4-time WWE Champion (5 if you count the World Heavyweight Championship, 6 if you count the “WCW Championship”), a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion and a 5-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion. He’s also spent the last year very obviously angling (pardon the pun) for one of those “sign me for a day so I can finish my career with the winning team” runs in WWE.
With his TNA contract expiring in two weeks, Angle talked to Ring Rust Radio about his plans for the immediate future. It’s got all the flavor you’ve come to expect from a TNA “big announcement,” meaning he’s screaming LOOK AT ME, I HAVE AN ANNOUNCEMENT while simultaneously telling you nothing at all.
“Well right now I’m not at liberty to say where I’m going but I will tell you I’m going to do the right thing for me and my family. I am in the process of structuring a deal and I do have a company in mind. I haven’t said yes because I want to make it a public thing with the company and myself. I can’t really say who it is or where I’m going but I can tell you it’s going to happen in the next two weeks before my contract is even up. I won’t be wrestling until January but there will be a signing in the next couple of weeks.”
Here are your possible interpretations:
1. Angle’s returning to WWE for a nostalgia run. That January wrestling return lines up perfectly with a return at the Royal Rumble. That’d at the very least give him a Batista-style Rumble-to-Mania run to end his career. There’s a lot for Angle to do in the modern WWE. Hell, who doesn’t want to see Kurt Angle vs. Daniel Bryan? Bryan’s made out of paper and Angle hasn’t been “Angle” since 2006, but it’s one of those Sting vs. Undertaker things that needs to happen. Angle can then ease into the WWE Hall Of Fame, or stretch things out for another year and German suplex Brock Lesnar. Just like old times.
2. WWE told Angle to go screw and he’s making a “big announcement” about his loyalty to TNA. That happens sometimes. Remember, WWE originally let Angle go because they felt he was a danger to himself. Not sure how much of that has changed.
There’s always a third option — Going to New Japan to feud with AJ Styles? Maybe a run in LUCHA UNDERGROUND? A year’s worth of Pro Wrestling Syndicate shows? — but these are your best bets. Who ya got?
Fingers Crossed for A.
Sadly based on this “announcement” it’s probably B.
What was the story about WWE thinking Angle was a danger to himself? Was it in the ring or his personal demons?
Angle as I recall was on a lot of pain meds towards the end of his run. And then WWE instituted a new drug policy basically disallowing him to use them.
Plus his neck was seemingly hanging on by a thread, and there was talks that he could literally die in the ring at any moment.
It was both. He looked like he was about to die at any moment. This was worrisome as Guerrero had just died.
Also he’s had four arrests since leaving so things probably aren’t pointing to WWE
I want to say it was JR that said Vince was terrified of re-signing Kurt, because having an Olympic Gold Medalist die while on the WWE roster would be enough to sink the company.
So I’m leaning toward GFW.
Three words: Global. Force. Wrestling.
aw you’re totally right
What exactly is Global Force Wrestling at this point? They’ve signed with a bajillion partnerships with rasslin’ companies all over the globe, but, as of yet, they don’t have a roster, let alone any shows lined up.
I have no doubt it’s Jarrett.
would you work for your ex-wife and the guy that stole her? sounds like a great sitcom idea
He worked with both of them in TNA.
KURT WALKED KAREN DOWN THE AISLE TO RENEW HER VOWS WITH JEFF JARRETT AS A RESULT OF LOSING A MATCH.
That is probably a lot worse than joining GFW.
As long as Jarrett doesn’t make himself the face of the company, I’m excited about the possibilities of GFW.
Dude he’s gonna join UFC just to beat up that Jeff Rogan fella then he’s going to leave.
Kurt Angle to return with Nick Patrick at nWo Souled Out.
How is there no mention of the possibility of him facing Rusev?
Because they don’t want to sign a 45-year-old legend to job him out immediately to a newbie midcarder? Angle would put people over upon his return, but not Rusev.
Why would they use him to put over other wrestlers, but not Rusev?
Remember, we’re talking January here. Either Rusev will have already lost to Cena and this is moot or his streak will be impressive (I use the term “streak” loosely, since Swagger did beat him).
WWE has so much Kurt can work with. Even with a limited wrestling style. Say what you want but he made me enjoy TNA for a while. Loved the Samoa Joe matches. The many cage moonsaults.
I don’t see him joining his ex wife’s husband in Global Force.
This does sound like a TNA announcement though. That would disappoint the hell out of me. There’s nothing left for him to do there that’s interesting.
I hope Vince and Triple H did what’s “best for business.”
So many fantasy bookings there. Daniel Bryan. Rusev. Shit, you can even have Brock “retire him.”
I would love the shit out of a Kurt / Cesaro feud.
Yeah, I think he’s going to Jarrett’s company. They need a big name, as nobody thinks JJ is a big deal besides JJ.
In my dream world WWE signs him and the Authority sends him to NXT to be “trained” with absolutely no one buying his “claims” of past accomplishments.
I was just thinking this. He could have some great matches there – Zayn/Steen/Kenta.
I hope he doesn’t return to the WWE. I don’t him dying while employed by the WWE.
“Hell, who doesn’t want to see Kurt Angle vs. Daniel Bryan?”
Um, ME. Maybe it would be okay to close out the second hour of Raw, but on a PPV? No fucking way. Bryan is in his prime (assuming he comes back healthy) and should be main eventing with top talent, not goofing off with a pain-pill addled guy who’s a decade past his peak.
LMAO
No further comment.
That’s a big assumption.
Relevant:
[www.youtube.com]
I’ve got d)
He’s going back to school to win his third NCAA title.
I would watch a show were Angle goes back to college and gets into shenanigans. It has to involve a scene where it turns out the nerdy artist girl he befriends turns out to be GORGEOUS and helps him believe in himself.
There are two kinds of college students: jocks and nerds. As a jock, it’s Angle’s duty to give nerds a hard time.
“Sometimes I just don’t believe I’ll ever win the Olympic gold with a broken freakin neck”
“I didn’t used to think I could look super sexy. I figured I’d always be a butt ugly social misfit. But then you showed me that by simply taking my glasses off, I could be Hollywood beautiful and wildly popular. I believe in you.”
“Integrity, intensity, intelligence, woooooooo”
If it’s not WWE then it might be Global Force Wrestling with Jeff Jarrett.
I HAVE FOUND YOU
ROUND 1 FIGHT!!!!
Was Angle officially the IWGP Heavyweight champion? I thought he won the belt off Brock, who had already been stripped of the title by New Japan for reasons I forget. Something about WWE.
He’s going to Chikara
“The AmericANT Hero”
He can be a “GM” at WWE. Work out until January and be… convincing
More likely GWF I mean if he returned to WWE they probably would screw up his return, majority of the people today wouldn’t recognize him unless they promoted the shit out of his return by running old matches/promos.
Then you got his drug/alcholhol abuse I know he has stated he’s off all that shit but does TNA even have a drug policy in place? I never heard of one maybe someone else can say if they do, cause he probably will get the limited work schedule ie: Batista/RVD/Y2J but probably fall back into his old ways and take the pills and start drinking again and we have another tragedy on our hands and I’d hate to see it happen to him.
If and I mean a big IF that he ever gets a chance to come back to WWE return just for one big match to end his career and retire into the Hall of Fame and open up a wrestling school and enjoy the time he has with his family. No need to continue to put more damage to your already hanging by strings, put together by duck tape body along with his neck problems he’ll just have to face facts and now when it’s over, it’s really over.
Then of course theres the GWF and he’ll sign there and we continue to wait it out till 2020 for the entire promotion to be put together.
Kurt Angle is coming to Hoodslam!
Would love to see Cena get beat by Brock again, take two weeks off and return with Angle as his manager/trainer.
Reminder that we could have had a match between prime indy Bryan Danielson and still-pretty-good Kurt Angle, but TNA fouled it up.
Can’t see it being GFW. They’d have to scramble to get house shows or TV tapings by January. Plus if Jarrett is trying to make this non-TNA TNA, adding Angle doesn’t get you there. And if you’re trying for a WWE role, GFW isn’t going to make you happy. Unless Angle likes to watch Jeff and Karen … then no.
Guessing it’s an “I love TNA and I’ll die a TNA wrestler!” announcement whereupon he pledges his neverending loyalty and fealty until such time as WWE gives him something.
I’d be shocked beyond shocked if WWE ever had him wrestle. Unless he has some sort of DDP Yoga miracle in his bones, it seems like he’ll not ever pass medical.
Best use for him: Trainer/manager for Swagger, either as principled, patriotic guys with strong amateur backgrounds, or arrogant goofs who can take you down with two random fingers.
Oh, god, please let him go to WWE in a relaxed-RVD schedule!
VS ジャック・スワガー!
I’m sorry son, we here in America don’t speak your Esperanto language.
^_^;;;;
wish he would go to AAA mexico and take on el patron alberto del rio.
I never knew about the whole him “being a danger to himself thing”. I was always under the impression that he left cuz he hated the schedule
Lets see, hes announcing while still signed to TNA…so, TNA it is! Stick it Brock Lesnar!!
if its not wwe, it will mean nothing the announcement to re-up with TNA would have as much weight as saying “im going to take a piss, be right back”. if he jumped to wwe, im pretty sure that would be on the front page everywhere…