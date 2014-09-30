Kurt Angle Wants To Wrestle Daniel Bryan And Rusev Before He Retires *Wink Wink*

In a recent interview with Alternative Nation, Kurt Angle revealed that he wants to wrestle Rusev, Daniel Bryan, and Ethan Carter III before he retires. In other news, Kurt Angle has excellent taste.
I know this is kind of generic, but in a perfect world where you could be in any promotion, who would you like to wrestle before you retire?
I would say right now the wrestlers are MVP, EC3, Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, definitely Rusev is one of the top ones, and last but not least, I think we would probably have the greatest match of all time, and that would be Daniel Bryan.
Over the course of this year, Kurt Angle’s made no secret of his plans to leave TNA, except when he’s trying to pretend it’s a super secret, I guess:
I can’t really say who I’m going with yet or what company I’m going to sign with. I am going to sign, but I’m going to just sign for 1 year, and that’s that. I think I’m pretty much done, I’m just going to have the best year I can have. Hopefully it’ll be my best year, then I’m going to retire.
…I don’t plan on doing anything until January, so pretty much my contract will expire, and the next one will start in January. My knee has a lot to do with it, with my rehabilitation I won’t be cleared to wrestle until January. I went with the company that was going to really emphasize what I wanted, and that was a limited wrestling schedule. I would say no more than 40 dates a year, that’s what I wanted, that’s where I feel I am at in my career right now. That’s a lot of the reason, like I said, the company that I’m signing with is a company that really wanted to take care of me, both from a wrestling standpoint and a financial standpoint, and I’m very happy with it.
After multiple teases and interviews, Angle says that he’ll be holding a press conference soon to finally announce which mystery company he’ll be signing with. Will we finally get the Jack Swagger-Kurt Angle clash my heart has been dreaming of?
I would love to do a program with Jack, I just don’t know what they’re doing with him, and what direction they want to go with Jack. He’s talented, I just don’t know if he’s at the level that he could be.
Yikes.
The fact that he’s holding a press conference should let you know it’s not WWE he’s going to.
That’s my taek on it too.
It sucks, cause I want one last wwe run before he retires, but if he was signing with wwe, they’d keep it hardcore under wraps and surprise debut him.
Who cares,hearing Kurt’s theme being dropped again will give me chill no matter what. It wouldn’t surprise me if he enters the rumble at #2 so people can have a reaction to it like Jericho returning in 2013 at the Rumble
Early 2000’s Kurt Angle is one of the best pro wrestlers of all time…in the ring and on the mic. Just the total package. I miss that Kurt. “I won the gold medal with a broken freakin’ neck!!!”
He was sooo good.
IT’S DAMN TRUE
I liked the Angle with hair.
I didn’t appreciate Angle at the time, but looking back now, he was great.
But I gotta say, nowadays, he looks less like Kurt Angle, and more like Wanderlai Silva
Intensity. Integrity. Intelligence. Intentionally vague.
Kurt Angle vs Rusev, Daniel Bryan and Jack Swagger in separate singles matches….. TAKE MY MONEY NOW DO IT!
Kurt please just retire none of us want to see you become Benoit or Dynamite Kid because you can’t stop trying to kill yourself with useless bumps
*insert sad music here* Before who retires? Kurt or Bryan?
So Rusev has a brief feud with Big Show and comes out on top. Then he feuds with Ziggler and wins the IC belt. Then he feuds with the Most American Superstar on the roster, John Cena, and while he doesn’t win (because CWLOL), he still seems strong and impressive. So out comes KURT ANGLE to defend America. Angle loses, and then out comes HULK HOGAN for his One More Match, and Rusev is finally defeated by the most careful legdrop in history.
US Title buddy
While the US Title makes more sense, I’d really love to hear Lana’s promo about Putin annexing all of the continents because Rusev won. It would be fun to see the main roster version of that fun NXT match Dolph and Rusev had, too.
I love that EC3’s gimmick is “guy who beats up old guys so bad, they want to run to another company.”
I still think he’ll sign with GFW. Isn’t their first PPV in January?
He’s going back to TNA. It sucks because I think one last run in WWE will be awesome especially considering how lacking the company is in star power, but this just screams TNA to me. There are multiple reports he reached out to WWE and they really didn’t give him the time of day for whatever reason.
I’m only down for Kurty returning, as long as he brings ECIII with him. Otherwise, no thanks. I have enough 40+ year old part–timers wasting my time.