Kurt Angle Wants To Wrestle Daniel Bryan And Rusev Before He Retires *Wink Wink*

In a recent interview with Alternative Nation, Kurt Angle revealed that he wants to wrestle Rusev, Daniel Bryan, and Ethan Carter III before he retires. In other news, Kurt Angle has excellent taste.

I know this is kind of generic, but in a perfect world where you could be in any promotion, who would you like to wrestle before you retire? I would say right now the wrestlers are MVP, EC3, Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, definitely Rusev is one of the top ones, and last but not least, I think we would probably have the greatest match of all time, and that would be Daniel Bryan.

Over the course of this year, Kurt Angle’s made no secret of his plans to leave TNA, except when he’s trying to pretend it’s a super secret, I guess:

I can’t really say who I’m going with yet or what company I’m going to sign with. I am going to sign, but I’m going to just sign for 1 year, and that’s that. I think I’m pretty much done, I’m just going to have the best year I can have. Hopefully it’ll be my best year, then I’m going to retire. …I don’t plan on doing anything until January, so pretty much my contract will expire, and the next one will start in January. My knee has a lot to do with it, with my rehabilitation I won’t be cleared to wrestle until January. I went with the company that was going to really emphasize what I wanted, and that was a limited wrestling schedule. I would say no more than 40 dates a year, that’s what I wanted, that’s where I feel I am at in my career right now. That’s a lot of the reason, like I said, the company that I’m signing with is a company that really wanted to take care of me, both from a wrestling standpoint and a financial standpoint, and I’m very happy with it.

After multiple teases and interviews, Angle says that he’ll be holding a press conference soon to finally announce which mystery company he’ll be signing with. Will we finally get the Jack Swagger-Kurt Angle clash my heart has been dreaming of?

I would love to do a program with Jack, I just don’t know what they’re doing with him, and what direction they want to go with Jack. He’s talented, I just don’t know if he’s at the level that he could be.

Yikes.