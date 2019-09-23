WWE Superstar Lacey Evans went viral this weekend when she was pulled over for a speeding ticket while in Canada. From the video she posted on Twitter, it looked like she decided to respond to a legitimate citation completely in-character, asking the law enforcement officer, “Do you know who I am?,” declaring him a “nasty,” and insulting Canada to his face. This was a pretty incredible stunt to see from a former military police officer!

1.Canada is terrible.🇺🇸

2. You know Exactly who I am.

3. You will be speaking to my lawyer. 💅👒 #YaNasty pic.twitter.com/EsqRSaj4iV — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) September 21, 2019

At the time this article was written, what looked like a crazy interaction between a pro wrestler and a cop had gone viral, with over two million views and an impressive ratio of over 17,000 comments to over 14,000 likes. Evans leaned into the reception of the video and stayed in character about it for a while, including when asked for an interview by CityNews Edmonton.