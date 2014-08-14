Lance Hoyt Threatened To Kill Me. My Response Will Shock You! (It Won’t, I’m Terrified.)

Last month, Lance Hoyt announced to the world that he was going to find me and kill me. You may know him from his runs in WWE and TNA, or from his current run in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He was part of the best G1 Climax ever. I know him as “the extremely large guy who won’t stop screaming in my face and hitting me with things.”
As promised, I stood in the middle of the ring at the most recent Inspire Pro Wrestling event (while Hoyt was very, very far away in Japan) and stood up for myself. I’m a ring announcer and a freaking BLOGGER, so of course I did my best to be a confident adult and still apologize enough to avoid getting broken in 800 pieces by a Blackout.
Hoyt has been announced for our next card on August 31 in Austin, so the next update may be less optimistic. Not sure how to type “I’m immobile and can’t stop crapping my pants” as a confident adult.
Can I get WithLeather in the will?
I call withspandex
I call Assumptive SmackDown Spoilers Thread. I’m British so I’ll do it earlier then you Yanks seeing as your Wednesday is like 90% of the way through our Wednesday.
Only if you hire me to write about hockey and the CFL.
I think it reverts back to Ufford if B dies, or at least it should.
Here’s a suggestion hire Gary Burghoff or Jason Alexander to impersonate you at the event. Burghoff would probably be cheaper, he hasn’t been working much lately.
Lance kills the fake Brandon, gets arrested, you come out of hiding, all’s well.
It cant be helped….. go with Hornswoggle.
I love it when people see me and instantly start comparing me to whatever dumpy celebrity they can remember. I got YOU LOOK LIKE PAUL GIAMATTI once. “You either look like a dwarf who passed for a child for several years or a 60-year old bald man.”
You actually look a lot like me… now I’m worried Lance Hoyt will kill me, so thanks Brandon, you dick.
Danny Devito would serve as both a distraction AND potentially kill Hoyt with the bayonet he carries at all times.
Hey now….. Rocker Hornswoggle was AWESOME! Also he wanted to tear off that little bulls face, so you know he’s gonna bring it!
Don’t complain, Brandon, if it was me they’d say “hire Harry Dean Stanton or Danny Trejo.”
I have it on good authority that Richard Karn is available and he kept a suit from the Feud that looked exactly like the one you were wearing.
@Brandon people making insulting yet hilarious comparisons to who you look like is a great running joke in the comments on this site. In reality though, you look fine, man! Don’t take it to heart!
Kick his ass, Seabass!
He’s totally gonna hurt you dude. Sorry. If it helps I did enjoy your columns.
This has to end with you taking a beating in an official match only to get a flash roll-up victory, right?
Hoyt distracted by someone else’s music???? That would be so epically Brandon the world might exploded.
Brandon should have Summer Rae and Layla in his corner. The win would be guaranteed!
@TheFakeMSol I would LOVE to have Summer Rae and Layla in my corner.
Brandon Summer Rae and Layla aren’t available how about Eva Marie and Rosa Mendes
Dont worry buddy youve got the power of 1,000 guys who like message board jokes at your back!
hahahahaha now I’m picturing a way-outdated “King of Bloggers” story line where Lance tries to mangle BStro and a hundred chubby mid-20s males with disheveled hair and stained, one-size-too-small comic book T-shirts start ambling slowly toward the ring…
the problem is that none of those types of people would EVER have your back in a real fight
I’m 32, and wear a shirt with a collar on it to work every day. I’ll gladly help you get beat up by him, you just have to buy me a ticket to Austin from Alaska.
if only our snarkiness could be translated into punches, you might have a pretty solid finisher
I was totally prepared to get murdered by the Road Warriors after a friend of mine (also named Brandon. Hmm) said “Go fuck yourself you fucking drunk.” to Hawk. I didn’t think we were going to survive the ordeal, but I was prepared to die with dignity thanks to a friend being an asshole.
Luckily, Animal saved our lives and told Hawk that they didn’t “have time for these fucking faggots” so we only got spat on.
I’d have your back in a fight with Hoyt! THIS CAT HAS CLAWS!
@Brandon Get me a ticket to Austin and I will absolutely take the Blackout
I have your back too, Brandon. I can take a punch, and if you get enough of us in front of you his arms will get tired.
Tasers don’t care how big someone is.
If this doesn’t end with you chairing him to hell and back, I’ll be disappointed.
Pro-Wrestling Swears! Yay!
This wasn’t CM Punk talking to Triple H, it was Phil talking to Paul!
Dude doesn’t sound how I pictured the dude. Still dude all you’ve gotta do is Rolling Thunder then Burning Hammer him.
if you need backup, nothing scares big scary wrestlers than an overly emotional hormonal post-partum mother. i mean, i haven’t had sleep for months and the bags under my eyes are bigger than cm punk’s.
er, what i’m saying is that i got your back, brandon!
Better Promo skills than Roman Reigns tbh
The lowest of bars to clear. That’s like saying you’ve got more excitement than Lance Storm.
better than like 80% of most wrestlers in the world, man. what’s a mere Roman Reigns’ who’s in the very bottom of the list in front of him?!
Just have someone distract him. We all know how well that works.
Beat him w/ THE DAMNED NUMBERS GAME! If he no sells a DDT to the concrete, well…long live the Burns and Worsts Era.
MURDER HIM MURDER-LIKE, BUT IN A REALLY KIND, UNOFFENSIVE WAY, HOYT!
I’d like to, in advance, offer my condolences to the family of Brandon Stroud. He will be missed. May he live on in our memories forever.
/wipes away tear
Brandon, I’m really tall and once played HS football. I will help you attack Lance Hoyt if needed. Con: I live in NY.
Maybe you could do one of those 80’s training montages and stand up to him..It worked for Rocky.
Oh please, if you’ve seen Brandon’s instagram you know he’ll be fine. He needs a permit for his gunz!
Play someone else’s music when he hits the ring. Boom.
Or, cut a promo about how you’re “HERE EVERY WEEK IN THIS RING I NEVER LEAVE”. Guaranteed victory.
Why don’t you book the recently released ADR as your bodyguard?
Brandon doesn’t have ADR money.
The “Garrett Dylan range”, on the other hand…
Man, Hoyt paid for a full-page death threat in the freaking *program* for an even he wasn’t even at?
Brandon, I’m so sorry. Hoyt is going to officially murderdeathkill you on August 31.
Practice running away in a suit. It’s your only hope. :(
Well on the good news you’ll be able to see a Bernie Mac/ George Carlin/ Robin Williams/ Tommy Cooper/ One of the Monty Pythons/ One of the Two Ronnies/ Comedy Supershow and that would be awesome!!!!!
This may be a “work.”
WRESTLING IS REAL DAMMIT!!
I know he’s not your favorite, Brandon, but you should really start training and swallowing whole raw eggs with Hogan a la Mean Gene if you want to have any hope for survival.
Can I swallow egg replacer?
You’d be better off pureeing quinoa.
@stone That may be the greatest visual I’ve ever had
Easy solution to this problem:
– Offer to pay for his meal and his buddies’ meals at the diner, along with some boilermakers to bury the hatchet.
– Go to the counter, and say that Lance offer to pay for your meals. Even point to his table so he’ll wave to drive it home with the nice diner lady. Hell, grab some Slim Jims and other shit on the way out.
– Drive away in your ’84 Sheepdog
PROBLEM SOLVED!
+MovieWhichCausedMyPhoneToGoMissingOnTheTripToChina
I enjoy your columns. That said, you blocked me on Twitter, so I’m kind of pulling for Lance Hoyt.
Looks like Lance has a bad wheel: [twitter.com]
NOW’S YOUR CHANCE, BRANDON!
Tweeted him.
STROUD’S GONNA KILL YOU.
The solution is simple: Have a match with Hoyt. You know every wrestling trope known to mankind. You could probably score a flawless victory by scoring a quick roll-up while Hoyt’s other enemy’s music is playing.
♫Hooooooyt is goooooona kill yoooou♫
I don’t know the full details behind this, or what a Lance Hoyt is, but couldn’t Inspire Pro just refuse to book a guy who threatens one of their non-wrestling employees?
Failing that, if we’ve learned anything these past couple of weeks, just call him a greasy Mexican and watch him get fired after he touches you. Bonus points if he’s not Mexican, because then he’ll also be super confused, and probably roll himself backwards into a pin.
Also, I assume this guy would hate Tony Chimel.
Yoshi Tatsu’s taking bookings. Just saying, hire Tatsu as your bodyguard kind of like a William Regal/Tajiri deal. (Yes I am comparing you to William Regal, no I am not on crack.)
Totally fishing for compliments
Brandon is the man.
Don’t worry Brandon. Sub Zero will have your back.
Why is Super-sized Hornswoggle afraid of Lance Hoyt?
I could seriously get behind a wrestler character who doesn’t have a wrestler’s body or athleticism but knows EVERYTHING about pro-wrestling and can use that knowledge to win matches without ever taking a punch.
Smarky Mark?
Would his finisher be The Funky Punch?
that was a spectacular performance. my hat’s off to you, sir.