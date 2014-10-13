Leave The No Memories Alone: Willie Mack’s WWE Career Is Over Before It Began

According to a report from PWInsider, independent wrestling standout and recent WWE developmental signee Willie Mack has been released by the company.
Mack’s signing was a part of WWE’s recent initiative to snatch up notable independent and international talent. You’ve seen a few of them show up in the Leaders Of The New School feature on WWE.com and on NXT. Mack was a regular favorite at Championship Wrestling Hollywood and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla shows, and had gotten an emotional farewell at this year’s PWG Battle of Los Angeles. The release comes before Mack had had a chance to do ANYTHING in WWE, which is surprising.
We don’t have a lot of details yet, but the situation reminds me a lot of when WWE signed Ring of Honor’s Claudio Castagnoli to a developmental deal with Deep South Wrestling before almost immediately releasing him. Claudio got another shot a few years later and became Cesaro, so here’s hoping things work out similarly for Mack.
If you aren’t familiar with his work, here’s a tribute video featuring him wrestling a guy who used to be El Generico, and a guy who used to be Kassius Ohno. “Used to be” in opposite directions.
Saw him at an APW show last month working what I think was his last match heading to Tampa. Hopefully things work out for him, ’cause I was excited to see him on NXT.
Show up late on his first day?
I LOL’d
probably is true
Well, I guess the indies will soon be seeing………the Return of the Mack.
In all seriousness, I was at his farewell at BOLA14. Very emotional speech and not a dry eye in the entire Legion Hall. Wishing Willie the best, but I’m very interested in finding out what would lead to his release.
+Tahp A Da World!
Agreed on the emotional impact of his farewell speech at BOLA.
Forget Neville, gravity forgot this guy good lord. Surprised they wouldn’t even give him a shitty gimmick to try and salvage for them.
Piss in the wrong person’s mug?
he was tweeting a lot about vaping.
A bitter sweet day. On the one hand, Mack looked like a guy who could be a future world champion. With the exception of Big E, there aren’t a lot of black bros in the company who had the look. On the other hand, I’m fairly certain had he got called up to Raw, he’d either be the 2.0 version of Junk Yard Dog or the Godfather, which would just piss all of us off.
Woah, very agile for a guy that size. Hope he gets the Cesaro recall.
If he dropped a couple pounds he would be perfection. HE is one hell of an agile, charismatic, funny wrestler. FN Shame.
(I had the same Cesaro/Claudio Thought. I was at an indy show the weekend that he got released and all the wreslters were so disappointed.)
This is another Zack Gowen situation, where they hired the wrong Mack.
Who’s hand did he shake wrong?
Triple H: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Willie Mack (thinking): Don’tsaydoingyourwife!Don’saydoingyourwife!Don’tsaydoingyourwife!
Willie Mack: Doing your daughters?
Rusev парад, Rusev давит
He released a statement that left the door open for a return to nxt so I am remaining a little hopeful
He must have told Vince he’s not a good dancer.
I could see WWE pulling this sort of shit just to fuck with a young guy’s mojo and whatever heat he might have had built up at the indie promotion he was with. But WWE isn’t that evil, right? Right? Oh, fuck, they’re totally that evil.