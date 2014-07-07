Leave The Snake Puppet Memories Alone: Santino Marella Has Announced His Retirement

It’s been a bad week for pro wrestlers with snake arms.
Less than a week after his onscreen partner and girlfriend Emma was arrested for shoplifting, fired and then quickly (weirdly) rehired, WWE Superstar Santino Marella has announced his retirement from in-ring competition. The announcement was made during Sunday night’s live event in Toronto, Ontario, with Marella (real name Anthony Carelli) telling the crowd that he’d suffered his third major neck injury and would have to end his career as a pro wrestler.
Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean the end of Santino. His WWE run has defined what it means to be a big leagues comedy wrestler in North America, lasting eight years and including everything from sentient snake hands, clotheslines from Snoop Dogg and tea parties with violent Russian guys. Wrestling is weird. He’ll also be remembered as a former Intercontinental Champion, a former United States Champion, a former Tag Team Champion and a guy who (awesomely) almost won the Royal Rumble. Also, one reign as Miss WrestleMania. Like I said, it’s weird.
Let us know your favorite Santino moment in the comments below. Here are a few memorable ones.
Okay, that last one is probably the reason he retired.
That time he stole the sandwich from The King![www.youtube.com]
That’s probably the best single moment indeed. Really, I enjoyed his whole Glamarella run immensely. Most of the rest of his time with WWE, not so much.
I think my favorite Santino moment was when he was in the Elimination Chamber and for the briefest of moments, the idea of “World Heavyweight Champion, Santino Marella” seemed like an actual possibility. That was a fun couple of minutes.
We all knew Bryan was going to win, but I briefly went insane and actually thought Santino was gonna take it and was rooting for him. Great stuff.
Yep was going to comment the same moment. That the crowd was hot for a Santino win against a heel Daniel Bryan is insane to think about now. The story of that Chamber was mostly about Big Show getting his hands on Bryan, but that last few minutes with Santino was fantastic.
Me too. He had a great showing in that match. Actually, besides his debut, it’s the only Santino match I can really remember.
Same with @AgitatedJim. I’m not exaggerating when I say that it was one of the key moments regarding me becoming a fan of wrestling again. It was basically the first time I had “marked out” over something since I was a kid (pre-teens), which probably was over Scotty 2 Hotty’s “The Worm” (shut up, I was a kid and this was before you could find breakdancing videos all over the internet).
Yeah, I knew Bryan was going to win in the end, but there was a brief moment where all I could think was “YOU CAN DO THIS SANTINO, I BELIEVE IN YOU”. Santino was crazy over in that match and I think WWE made a big mistake in not making his character into more of an “ultimate underdog” character, which is more interesting/compelling than “PG Borat”.
But yeah, that match is probably my favorite Santino moment. It also has some good little things, like Santino’s reaction to Big Show (“I’m outmatched big time, but I’m still gonna give it my all”) compared to Bryan’s cowardly response.
I have been watching 2012 on the WWE network and just got past the Elimination Chamber PPV. It’s funny to me the “push” he got in the early part of 2012, considering all I knew of him was post Mania 2013-present. That the crowd went apeshit on his pin of Bryan at the end was cool. Reminded me of Ziggler’s MIB cash in.
@nchammer326 I attended the RAW in Boston a week or 2 after Elimination Chamber when he beat Swagger for the US title, and the Garden EXPLODED for that. It was a pretty good little match they had, and when Santino won, it felt like such a big deal. Sure, he didn’t really do much with the title after that, but the victory was fantastic.
I was also in attendance when Santino nearly won the 2011 Royal Rumble, and the building was buzzing like crazy once people saw him get up to get back in the ring. I was actually a pretty big ADR supporter at the time, but even so I wanted Santino to pick up the victory.
1. Glamarella
2. Honk-A-Meter
3. Playing an invisible trombone in slow motion while colorful pyro shot behind him during John Morrison’s entrance.
Miss WrestleMania? But that was his twin sister Santina!
I loved the episode where he came out with Freddie Prinze Jr, only to get murdered later in the show by a superkick backstage.
[youtu.be]
Santino could do no wrong in my eyes after ‘Santino’s Tea Party’. I’m gonna miss that crazy Sumamagun!
The last couple of years of Santino have been patchy at best, but he had a hell of a run before that. Consistently featured on Raw for, what, five years? Super over. Genuinely funny (most of the time). I think the Cobra was the beginning of the end. I can definitely see him sticking around in a non-competitive capacity. GM of Smackdown would probably suit him really well.
My favorite moment was a Raw ending, I can’t remember the date..but it was right after Santino had started doing the 3 point Cobra set up. There were a bunch of faces surrounding Orton and they were all hitting their respective finishers on him. Only here comes Santino with this ridiculous looking set up and Orton, in a daze from having eaten consecutive finishers, briefly snaps back to reality and RKOs a charging Santino, only to resume being hit with finishers by everyone else. It was a seriously perfect blend of comedy and seriousness from everyone involved.
I’d really appreciate it if somebody finds a link to this (if it’s still available)
@themosayat Wasn’t that big show? [youtu.be]
Dammit, it was Big Show? I was way off. But thank you Brocky, that’s exactly what I was talking about. I’m still laughing, I love that sequence so much.
Not mentioned – it also featured Triple H’s poorest man’s Flair Flop.
I never really liked his gimmick but I saw stuff he did before WWE and I could tell he was good. It’s a shame that his career ended like this. I really wished that he would have done better than “The Cobra.” Anthony, good luck with whatever you choose to do in the future (which I hope involves a podcast with Vladimir Kozlov called “Wrestlers in Tuxedos Get Tea.”)
I remember loving his debut. The crowd obviously ate it up…
What’s Emma going to do now? Will she show up all alone with sad snake arm puppet? Maybe they’ll have her do something productive? (haha, just kidding)
The Cougar Countdown made me go back and watch some of his stuff as Santina. I didn’t appreciate it back then, but he’s always been a super solid performer. Every role he’s done has been top notch.
And my favorites are when he teases slightly winning the big one. Elimination Chamber, Royal Rumble, whatever. Those moments are some of the best reasons I watch wrestling. It’s so easy to go into everything “knowing” what’s going to happen. And when that feeling of joyous surprise hits, and everyone goes apeshit for something they know isn’t going to happen (but maybe it is!) And Santino does that so well.
The Cobra vs. Socko showdown at the 2012 Royal Rumble was pretty terrific.
He’s a performer who never went half-ass with anything, that’s for damn certain. “We want you to speak English poorly with a funny accent, and your new finisher is hitting people with a sock puppet.” “Hell yeah!!!”
He had a really fun match at a house show against Tensai, with the running gag being that Tensai was too big for Santino to lift, but then he finally managed to do it with a huge pop from the crowd.
Say what you want about Santino, but the guy did everything at 110%. Absolutely funny and memorable. May you enjoy retirement, Santino.
Also, his win over Umaga was what won me over about the dude and Santino’s early years were fantastic.
As staged as it was, I still love his record elimination in the royal rumble in less than a second:
“I WASN”T READY!”
and the time he got kane to do the trombone: [youtu.be]
Also, the conspiracy side of me wants to believe that he was doing this to prevent future associations with up and coming NXT Divas.
Seeing his debut again and thinking about his spot in the Rumble that almost was and the Chamber match that followed…I kind of wish Santino could have been allowed to entertain with his wrestling ability more than his *admittedly decent* comedic timing. Though, considering the multiple neck injuries, it might be a good thing he wasn’t ever pushed harder as a mid-tier talent instead of a comedy performer.
I will forever love Santino and Kozlov having their tea party with Sheamus. I don’t even like the segment (though I did enjoy it) so much as I just love looking at a still picture. Stoic Russian killing machine as straight man was one of the greatest gimmicks that barely was. Shoot-Canadian shooter as an Italian stereotype wasn’t too shabby either. I think therein lies one of the craziest aspects about Santino’s career, that the comedy wrestling was his Plan B. Not only was he a Battlarts guy, but he now owns a school called Battle Arts Academy… where I’ve been told Yuki frickin’ Ishikawa is an instructor. I hope he stays involved in the business in some fashion because pro-wrestling can always use a guy who understands that if it should be one thing and nothing else, that it should be fun.
So WWE needs a new funny guy, huh?
Santino – retired. Toshi Yatsu – released. Johnny Curtis – evolved into Fandango.
Foreign Exchange is officially dead, people.
All the sads X'(((((((( that was my favourite show in an era were Zack Ryder’s show was getting boring and awful and the road dogg and josh mathews show wasn’t reaching its full potential yet…
Jim Cornette’s probably happy, considering he didn’t seem to remember their OVW interactions fondly, to say the least..
To be fair, Jim Cornette hates a lot of people. I like his shoot interviews, but the guy is as short tempered as they come.
@sandpanda yeah I really get that impression with Jim. Hard for me to remember the last time I heard him say something nice about someone
Thank you Santino for your career, especially for that Elimination Chamber moment.
…Now the way is clear for ENZO AMORE.
Santino, much like Goldust, is a really talented guy who was able to take the crap that WWE gave him and turn it into gold. One of the very few comedy guys that actually made me laugh.
Just to bring up a moment that I don’t think has been mentioned yet, but when Akon was in the crowd and Santino kept calling him Acorn was absolutely hilarious to me.
I heard me made flowers with Rosita at the Twisted Tea after party, and then shit got real awkward with Emma and he just couldn’t take it anymore. The neck injury is just a red herring, a ruse. DONT BELIEVE THE DIRTSHEETS #INSIDEJOB #JUSTICE4EMMA
I’ll always remember his WWE debut and his deep run in the Royal Rumble that one year. At that time, I must have been sniffing glue because I had actually talked myself into thinking for a few seconds Santino would win the Royal Rumble just so the WWE could hammer home that anyone could win the Rumble.
I hope he rests up and has a long, healthy life post WWE in ring action. . .
If there was a time to have another Raw GM who would be a funny guy to HHH’s straight man, Santino would be the perfect fit.
@Thatsamare You’re actually remembering it incorrectly. Santino was #37 in the 40 man Rumble, got knocked out of the ring under the bottom rope almost immediately. Once the match was “over” and Del Rio had “won”, Santino came back into the ring and made a run at him, nearly eliminating him, only to get thrown out by Del Rio to end it. Still, we in the crowd were buzzing big time that night for a Santino victory.
I have never been a fan of 99% of the “comedy” stuff that WWE does / has done, but Santino was always excellent at what he did. If you’re going to be a convincing clown you have to go full-retard, and Santino consistently did.
I think that a lot of his segments for the past couple of years have been really groan-worthy, but I never thought that was due to him. Santino is a funny guy and a decent wrestler that made the most of some real crap creative threw him.
As a pure wrestler, Santino was one of the best, when given the opportunity to actually be a WRESTLER. He’s one of those guys where when you see him beyond the character, you see how good he really is. And yes, he could turn the crap shtick that they gave him into gold, more often than not.
…he’s not dead man. He’s retiring.
OH I JUST REMEMBERED ANOTHER ONE! That time Santino was in the Money in the Bank match. As soon as the bell rang, Santino ran and jumped as high as he could, trying to grab the case. He didn’t get the case.
I may have missed it, but I am surprised no one, on this site especially, mentioned Emma/Santino vs Fandango/Summer Rae from NXT.
Also, when he had his mini-feud with Austin over ‘The Condemned’ and sold the stunner with a mid-air salute.
The IC run with the Honk-A-Meter and his rivalry with Austin over the Condemned (“That’s the bottom lines”, “Stomping a mud pie”) were Santino at his peak, but he was easily the most genuinely funny character on the roster since the glory days of Heenan goofing around.
THAT was the Santino I dug. Face Santino is garbage.
Most of his best moments have already been mentioned. As far as what hasn’t been mentioned, I got a huge kick out of “The Manimal, Baptista!” Anyone that dumps on Batista is gonna get a big thumbs up for sure.
The time he eliminated himself from a Battle Royal match [www.youtube.com]
I still like the Chris Jericho calls him the wrong names segment. Santino’s facials are so good you can practically see the cartoon smoke coming out of his ears.
I fucking hate Santino Marella. (The character, not the guy playing him, obvs.) So long.
He was a better intercontinental champion than the honky tonky man
Don’t forget the Sheamus/Kozlov tea party.