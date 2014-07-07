Leave The Snake Puppet Memories Alone: Santino Marella Has Announced His Retirement

07.06.14 60 Comments

It’s been a bad week for pro wrestlers with snake arms.

Less than a week after his onscreen partner and girlfriend Emma was arrested for shoplifting, fired and then quickly (weirdly) rehired, WWE Superstar Santino Marella has announced his retirement from in-ring competition. The announcement was made during Sunday night’s live event in Toronto, Ontario, with Marella (real name Anthony Carelli) telling the crowd that he’d suffered his third major neck injury and would have to end his career as a pro wrestler.

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean the end of Santino. His WWE run has defined what it means to be a big leagues comedy wrestler in North America, lasting eight years and including everything from sentient snake hands, clotheslines from Snoop Dogg and tea parties with violent Russian guys. Wrestling is weird. He’ll also be remembered as a former Intercontinental Champion, a former United States Champion, a former Tag Team Champion and a guy who (awesomely) almost won the Royal Rumble. Also, one reign as Miss WrestleMania. Like I said, it’s weird.

Let us know your favorite Santino moment in the comments below. Here are a few memorable ones.

Okay, that last one is probably the reason he retired.

