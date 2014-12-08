Let’s Rank The Weekend’s 10 Best Responses To CM Punk Signing With UFC

In case you were on Mars this weekend and haven’t heard the news, former WWE Champion CM Punk has signed with UFC. Yes, the one with the actual fighting. They announced the signing on their UFC 181 pay-per-view on Saturday and, as it is known to do, the Internet went crazy.
A lot of famous folks from the wrestling, MMA and entertainment worlds chimed in, and we’ve collected ten of the best responses in an easy-to-digest-on-Monday-morning list. #Content! Consider it a handy guide to knowing where everyone stands, from fellow fighters (“WTF?”) to former employers ( ¯_(ツ)_/¯ ) and the man himself.
Enjoy! Now let’s not mention Punk again until July. Or an hour from now, whichever comes first.
10. Legendary WWE play-by-play man turned voice of Battlegrounds MMA Jim Ross, who considered Punk’s signing from a business standpoint.
9. Nate Diaz, with the opposite of JR’s analysis.
8. Current WWE hostage Rey Mysterio, who does not totally understand how hashtags work.
Awesome to see my homie Punk at UFC 181 announcing his new career as a UFC fighter! Congrats & wish him the best… Kick some ASS homie! #ItWasAPleasureBeingInTheRingWithU#LifeChanger#CantWaite2SeeUKickAss
YOU CAN JUST WRITE ANOTHER SENTENCE, REY.
7. Former WWE wrestler Tyler Reks, taking the “guy on the Internet” position.
6. Green Power Ranger and occasional MMA guy Jason David Frank, continuing his never-ending, Fatal Attraction-esque campaign to fight Punk.
Via Haymaker:
“Jason’s actually been kind of toying with the idea of fighting CM Punk for over a year now,” Frank’s manager Brian Butler from Suckerpunch Entertainment told FOX Sports on Sunday. “They toured together on the Wizard World conventions and they were doing appearances together and the fans were kind of talking about it and it got some buzz about a year ago. It never really died down, but with the announcement last night it flared back up.
“I got a text message from Jason right away saying ‘he wants to fight at middleweight, too, I’d love to do it, he got away from me’ just kind of joking around. But actually it makes a lot of sense.”
Via Facebook:
This was posted on my managers page!! I’m sorry guys I have to do this and wake up UFC. I need your help to tag @danawhiteufc @ufc please hash tag this direct to there page. I like CM this is just a professional call out Again. Thanks SUCKER PUNCH ENTERTAINMENT for believing in me!! Team I depend on you. This is my life and I deserve a shot at this. @suckerpunchent haters hate winners WIN. It’s a great fight embrace don’t hate
5. UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey, the most adorable smark in MMA.
4. AJ Lee, aka AJ Brooks, who should be trying to tap Ronda Rousey to a shoot Black Widow any day now.
3. UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon ‘Bones’ Jones with a layup, but a good one.
2. Punk himself in an interview with Ariel Helwani, in response to the notion that he’s a famous pro wrestler with no pro fighting experience waltzing into a high-level position in the world’s top MMA company.
“At the ripe old age of 36 I’m trying to be less of a hot head, and see where people are coming from. And I understand – if that’s your opinion, that’s awesome; it’s my job to change your mind, although that is not going to be one of my hang-ups. I’m not going to deal with negativity. Plus, I think it’s part of the game. There needs to be fighters that call me out and say those things, I just hope somebody is more creative because the ‘fake wrestler’ thing is a little too obvious.”
1. WWE, taking passive-aggression to new levels with their one-sentence statement. They didn’t even use a picture of the man. They used their logo.
WWE wishes Phil Brooks (aka CM Punk) the best of luck in his newest endeavor.
Ice cold.
i really hope he does well. i’ve always liked his smart ass opinionated attitude and he seems like a really cool guy so i hope this works out
WWE might as well put glasses, a red and white striped shirt and beanie on the article link on their frontpage.
McMahon and HHH know that they’ve got it made now. The UFC is going to be doing all the heavy lifting in terms of paying and promoting Punk as a star so, a couple of years from now (or sooner) when Punk has decided he doesn’t like actually being punched in the face, the WWE can offer him a contract and make that sweet PPV Return Of Punk money.
Let’s just hope Punk doesn’t get diverticulitis on his Lesnar Lap…
@Iron Mike Sharpie That’s if he’s successful, what if he’s not?
@Cortez
Even if he’s not, the WWE still wins. Assuming he doesn’t get any wins in the UFC, the WWE can just hype up his WWE return without mentioning his UFC record at all. They don’t have to pretend it never happened (because everyone obviously knows that the went to UFC) but they also don’t have to address it, either. And if he does well in the UFC then they have one more bit of ammo to push Punk as the Best In The World when he comes back.
Every UFC champion is going to scream to headline his first card. They know the pay per view shares will be near Lesnar numbers.
@Baltimore Dan I don’t think he’ll headline his first card. However, whatever event he is on will draw the curiosity crowd. That will drive up the pay per view buys. Every fighter who gets a percentage of the pay per view buys will want to be on that card headlining because they stand to make bank off of him. If I’m Jon Jones, I demand to headline his first fight card (if it happens on ppv).
So far I’ve seen just about every mid level fighter from lightweight to middleweight wants to be the first man up. Easy way to make a name.
They won’t have him deadline a card, because if it sucks and Punk loses the UFC looks terrible. They will throw him as the third fight of a main card PPV against some nobody. That way if he immediately just gets knocked out, they still get some return on that investment and can use it to introduce less known fighters like you said.
Best response I saw was someone saying UFC fans should chant “AJ Lee” at him during all his fights.
But in all honesty I do hope Punk does well. I’m sure he’s loving the fact that he was one of the top stories on espn this weekend while all WWE had going on was “OMG Stairs Match and Slammys! Go vote for “Best Animal”!
I like the chant idea.
If I had more money than brains, I’d purchase tickets for his first fight and would totally chant AJ Lee the entire time I was watching Punk fight.
Co-signed
@Benoit’s Bible Should have used Ryback’s action figure picture.
I think the best response I saw was that Punk was waltzing into a promotion and taking a spot from a younger, better fighter.
I really hope this is the last I hear about him until his first fight.
Also, I kind of hope he fights the Green Ranger and dude wrecks Punks shit up.
Dude, did he murder your parents? What’s happening?
Younger doesn’t always equate to being better. The UFC has hired some shitty younger, green fighters in the past. I have a feeling Punk’s fights will go as well as you think it will, but, we should reserve some judgement about spots being taken.
Punk will generate more money than most green rookies. And it’s always about making the Benjamins.
I love how everyone missed the joke here.
@the sidewinder That would be me. Which sucks cause i’m sure Punk didn’t intend for it to seem like that. I wish him the best, mainly because he was my favorite wrestler, and because I would hate for him to dampen his legacy by getting destroyed.
I’m assuming he shit in your food now.
@the sidewinder Pretty much, which is why many of them want to fight him to beat him. Honestly, this will be like when Jordan tried out for baseball.
Comparing Jordan and CM Punk in any way is ridiculous. Punk is just another Kembo Slice.
Punk looks like a pretty solid hypocrite though. He was pretty outspoken about how he paid his dues in the WWE and the organization would skip over him for the proven star, now he does the same exact thing to the UFC. Champions get at most 250k for a fight. How much do you think Punk and his Tiger Schulman’s black belt is getting paid?
Ben Askren’s Twitter response was decent, but I fell asleep while reading it.
Ben Askren noogied me for 25 minutes and all I got was mattress lines on my face.
Did you get Bill Cosby’d?
When did Joe Rogan become a thumb? Talk about burying the lede.
Starring Steve Oedekirk as Joe Rogan!
I would absolutely pay for the Green Ranger v Punk match.
But I have a few conditions.
1) JDF must compete as Tommy Oliver to begin the match, halfway through he has to stop and yell “Its MORPHIN TIME” and change into his green ranger costume.
2) Paul Heyman is at ringside
3) Kimberly Hart is at ringside
4) JDF has to call on the dragon zord at least once.
5) Punk has to attempt a GTS
6) Punk comes out to Fire Burns.
At some point in time, the match will shift toward JDF winning, and Rita Repulsa shows up, yells, “Make my monster grow!” and CM Punk becomes a heavyweight before our very eyes.
Only if it’s an ice cream bar she throws.
You do realize that Frank is far more experienced and he’d annihilate Punk?
@Cortez You do realize he was making a joke?
Punk comes out to “This Fire Burns” is enough of a condition for me, and would totally get me on board and hit my sweet nostalgia spot right in the middle where it would make my whole year.
Nathan Diaz is picking on Jr and can’t spell “wear” correctly.
Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 · Jul 14
Some people just suck way too much #UFCdick … An they where cowboy hats
Diaz is also the moron that asked “Why” to an obviously good business decision.
@Yogi How is hiring someone with not MMA experience and who will likely lose badly a good business decision? In the long-term, it’s not.
@Cortez Why would they care about the long term? This is about money. And how would it effect the long term, when it’s about money?
What’s going to happen here is TONS of new people who don’t go to UFC shows are going to go to and buy this event. They’re going to watch this event and even if Punk loses the point is for the UFC to put on a show for the NEW Audience. If they put on a good show, they might get more people interested in the UFC who haven’t tried it out before or ignored it for whatever reason.
So, follow my logic, it potentially has a chance to be a really really GOOD business decision for the UFC. I’m not seeing any any arguments from you against this that make any sense. Brock didn’t have MMA experience, tons more buys. Kimbo Slice was awful, still more buys. CM Punk will cause more buys, that’s the point and that’s what’s good for business in this country.
I’m rooting for Punk, but I have my doubts. Maybe it’s because I’m only a fringe MMA fan, but it doesn’t seem like the smartest move. I know the touring schedule isn’t nearly as grueling, and that the time between fights is very long, I just don’t know.
He’s going to be fighting at MW or LHW with no real wrestling background. He’s in his mid- 30’s. He’s gonna die.
“So Punk whined when @Ryback22 was too stiff in the ring…can’t wait to see him in UFC. #FuelingTheFire”
In the UFC you can’t stomp peoples ribs on the ground and you can’t throw them onto a concrete floor. Not to mention the fact that you will be prepared in the Octagon for a guy to try and hurt you rather than trying to put on a performance for the crowd.
Doesn’t change the fact that UFC is far more brutal, so he still has a point. Several fighters unhappy with him joining UFC want to fight him just to hurt him, so we should be worried for him.
@Cortez No we shouldn’t be worried for him because he’s going to be fine. How many bad fighters haven’t died from fighting in the UFC? He’s fine, and I don’t believe for a second you give a shit about him, you’re just lying to criticize him. UFC is not all that brutal, if he gets hurt the fight is stopped and he doesn’t do another one for months.
I just love that he joins at a time when he can’t have sponsors on his shorts for this either.
It should have been a yellow square.
I was hoping the wwe had the rights to the name CM Punk so he would have to be Phil Brooks from now on
No he has the rights to CM Punk. It’s on the comic books he writes, it was always his name.
have you not listened to the podcast? he addresses that and talks about how he was CM Punk even before WWE and all. but either way, and more importantly, why did you not listen to the podcast?! it was very fun, dude, I think you’d enjoy it.
It’s almost adorable how desperately the WWE wants to be part of the conversation.
Enter WWE’s Passive Aggression Era.
Am I the only one noticing how much Joe Rogan looks like a guy wearing a Spencer Gifts Kurt Angle rubber Halloweeen mask these days?
Jason Blah Blah? You mean Tommy, muther f*cker? I ain’t know he was fighting. Also if Jon Jones could actually show up at WM31 that’d be great…
Ronda Rousey with a major exclamation point and question mark faux pas.
Sick burn from WWE.
Jason David Frank would kick Punk’s ass. Punk better be smart and not fight him in his first match.