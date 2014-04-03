Listen To Some Bored Mets Fans Chant ‘Daniel Bryan’ At Jayson Werth

WrestleMania 30 happens in three days, so you’ll have to forgive the bored fans at Wednesday’s Washington Nationals/New York Mets game if they’ve got something else on their mind.
Following in the wonderful footsteps of the Oakland Athletics crowd that properly responded Josh Reddick for using Daniel Bryan’s music and the Michigan State Spartans team that co-opted the Yes Movement is this clip of Jayson Werth getting “Dan-iel Bry-an” and “YES! YES! YES!” chants. Because he has a beard, and because Mets fans don’t really have a lot else to do.
All we need now is Jose Bautista to show up and complain about how Werth doesn’t deserve these kinds of reactions.
big h/t to Vault of Varg
Well technically, Jayson Werth is a B+ play who somehow got A+ money
That’s some good burnin’ right there.
/Thread
(coming from a Phillies fan)
Bautista? No. Who is like HHH and was relevant in the 2000s, but never the best, but keeps in the spotlight for things outside of the sport. By gawd King that’s Derek Jeter’s music!
Literally no mention of the pitcher on the mound. I am disappoint.
YES-ing along with other A’s fans in Oakland last year was definitely a highlight of 2013 for me.
But Werth looks like Edge! Stupid Mets fans.
Was just going to login with this same observation. Also, Brian Wilson (the relief pitcher) looks like C.M. Punk wearing a fake beard. At least he used to.
The lady over his head at 0:27 …
More like Jose BOO-tista, amirite?
I was at the game Monday, and know someone who was there Wednesday. It seems Mets fans did/do the YES! chant just because they are bored, not because it’s Jayson Werth. At another point in the game, some fans were chanting CM Punk.