Listen To Jake Roberts Describe How He And Randy Savage’s Feud Was Torpedoed By Elizabeth’s Angry Parents

Randy Savage’s early-90s feud with Jake “The Snake” Roberts was arguably the most intense of The Macho Man’s illustrious career. It kicked off when Roberts stuck his nose into Savage and Miss Elizabeth’s unforgettable “Match Made in Heaven” wedding at SummerSlam ’91 and included a lot of edgy elements fans wouldn’t be used to seeing until the Attitude era, like Randy being bitten by a cobra and Jake slapping Elizabeth. Ultimately though, Savage/Roberts didn’t last all that long, which was odd considering how heated the issue between them was. Just as the feud seemed to be hitting a climax with the dastardly Roberts threatening Elizabeth with a chair, the whole thing ended and Roberts and Savage were shuffled off to feud with The Undertaker and Ric Flair respectively. Savage and Roberts never even got to have their decisive rubber match.
Well, it turns out there was a reason for the abrupt end to the feud, and surprise surprise, it had to do with Savage’s weird family, specifically his in-laws. Turns out Savage wasn’t the only one ridiculously protective of Elizabeth – her parents were also overly defensive of their daughter, which was exacerbated by the fact that they didn’t understand the wrestling business. Jake described the situation in an interview with Wrestling Inc…
“His in-laws were not smart to the business, so they took what I did to her very personal. You know, slapping her and all that crap. They became very angry with Randy and told him not to ever come back to their house again. That he wasn’t welcomed. They were calling him and calling him a piece of shit and everything else. ‘You let this girl be treated like that? How dare you let our little girl get treated like that. You said you’d always protect her. You scumbag.’ You know, they really went off on the guy.
It should have been a much longer feud. But he had to get even with me and beat me because of what he was doing at home.”
Here’s a clip of Jake telling the story for those that prefer video…
Only a couple months after the sinking of the Jake Roberts feud, Savage and Elizabeth would separate in real life, so I guess you could say Jake won in the end. Want more crazy stories from the life and career of Randy Savage? I wrote up a few more, right here.
via Wrestling Inc.
“It’s still real to me damn it!” – Elizabeth’s dad
+1
Explains a few things for sure
It is pretty interesting in general how Wrestlemania VIII had it’s card shaken up so much from what seemed obvious. Flair ended up with Savage instead of Hogan, Hogan ended up with Sid instead of Flair, etc.
Yeah, really seems like Randy not wanting to deal with his in-laws tipped a lot of dominoes.
Hogan and Flair were allegedly drawing poorly on the house show circuit at the time as well. Wrestlemania 8 card logically should have had: Flair/Hogan, Roberts/Savage, Powers of Pain vs. the Natural Disasters and Shawn Michaels vs. Marty Jannetty; none of which ended up being booked. You could have that card and shuffle Sid into a match with ‘Taker (perhaps stunting the streak before it even starts?)
1992 was a rough year for the WWF. Savage and Roberts was intensely personal which was something sorely missing from the rest of the booking of the era.
I’ve heard the Hogan/Flair drawing poorly explanation, but I dunno — how can that be true? Who, in 1992, would see Hogan and Flair headlining a house show and be all “eh, no thanks”? Maybe there are numbers to back it up, but it sounds like a story ginned up by folks with an axe to grind against Hogan and/or Flair.
@Nate Birch If you couple Hogan-fatigue in 1992 with the relative unfamiliarity the WWF audiences largely had with Flair (or perhaps, more accurately, Vince McMahon’s perception of his audience’s unfamiliarity with Flair) it could torpedo a big match like that.
Worth noting that for the rest of the year, Flair would not only not main event either of the big remaining shows, he wasn’t booked to wrestle at Summerslam ’92 (appearing during the midcard WWF title match between Warrior and Savage) and was largely an afterthought at Survivor Series ’92, again appearing in the midcard in a slapdash tag match against a freshly turned Mr. Perfect.
I think it’s pretty easy to deduce McMahon was stuggling to push Flair to the success he had down south. Sure, he held the world title a couple times, but you could argue both were transitional reigns designed to get Macho and Bret Hart over, respectively.
I am going to also blame Liz’s parents for Jake’s entire WCW run.
I shudder to think how Liz’s in-laws reacted to Randy from 1989 to 1991.
I would have thought it had everything to do with neither Hogan and/or Flair wanting to job to the other person.
Looking at what happened to Savage, Roberts AND Elizabeth, I’d have to say her parents were right all along.
Can we just find a way for non-drug/drink-addled Jake Roberts to live forever? Even though his brain is fried and/or pickled, he probably still has more and better stories than anyone else that lived through that period of wrestling, and unlike with Hogan or Flair, it seems like Jake knows his reputation has been dragged through the mud and he’s not trying to continuously put himself over.
For my money, there’s not a wrestler who understood the psychology of both feuds and in-ring work better than Jake, and it surprises the hell out of me that a promotion hasn’t signed him to be a booker yet. DDP should certainly be able to show him how to video conference, thereby keeping him off of the road and away from the demons and lifestyle that led to a lot of rough years for him.
So Liz’s parents weren’t cool with Jake’s actions on a PRO WRESTLING show, yet they had no problem with Ric Flair showing photos of her (allegedly) cheating on Randy.
Got it.