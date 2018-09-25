Brie Bella’s return to WWE has been a mixed bag over the last month. She’s alternated between risky suicide dives and having some pretty entertaining in-ring moments.

Bella came under fire on Monday night, though, as she performed a series of “Yes!” kicks against Liv Morgan while the crowd and her tag team partners, Nikki Bella and Natalya, chanted along. But a handful of out-of-rhythm kicks appeared to catch Morgan on the chin, then directly in the face. Morgan immediately collapsed to the mat and was eventually helped out of the ring and backstage.

It was a pretty brutal moment and a bit concerning, even for what often serves as routine in professional wrestling.