WWE Says Liv Morgan Suffered A Concussion After Brie Bella Kicked Her In The Face

#WWE
09.25.18 17 mins ago

Brie Bella’s return to WWE has been a mixed bag over the last month. She’s alternated between risky suicide dives and having some pretty entertaining in-ring moments.

Bella came under fire on Monday night, though, as she performed a series of “Yes!” kicks against Liv Morgan while the crowd and her tag team partners, Nikki Bella and Natalya, chanted along. But a handful of out-of-rhythm kicks appeared to catch Morgan on the chin, then directly in the face. Morgan immediately collapsed to the mat and was eventually helped out of the ring and backstage.

It was a pretty brutal moment and a bit concerning, even for what often serves as routine in professional wrestling.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBRIE BELLALIV MORGANWWE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.25.18 10 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.24.18 1 day ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

09.21.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP