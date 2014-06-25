Longtime WWE Announcer Josh Mathews Has Been Released, Apparently

Earlier this month, WWE fired almost a dozen employees including some NPCs like former Smackdown general manager Teddy Long and referee Marc Harris. It’d been relatively silent since then aside from some cutbacks related to production and travel, and employees had started to settle back into normalcy and not fear a really, really bad phone call.
Today, according to the Wrestling Observer and the Internet at large, Josh Mathews got that really bad phone call.
WWE hasn’t publicly wished him the best in his future endeavors yet, but a variety of sources point out that WWE.com has moved Josh’s profile from its main roster page to the alumni section. So he’s either fired, repackaged as a boring guy with a different name, or dead. Or somebody on the website messed up and this is a false alarm. I think #1 is the best case scenario.
Mathews has been in WWE in one form or another since 2001, when he appeared as a contestant on Tough Enough. He didn’t win, but his moxie (or whatever) convinced WWE to bring him on as a backstage interviewer and play-by-play announcer. Regular readers of With Leather recognize him as one of the voices who’d rather be anywhere else on the early seasons of NXT. Raw viewers may know him as that weird guy who asks a question backstage, stands quietly and then stares off wistfully into the distance as the wrestler leaves.
Mathews will be … missed? Here are some of his finest moments:
Leave the memories alone.
Say it ain’t so.
I’ve never minded Mathews. He seemed to be doing well on the pre and post shows, well, much less annoying than A-Ri.
I will always have a smile thinking of those stupid “No, Mr. White!” skits he did. God, Tough Enough 1 was that long ago?! ::is old::
Stacey Stacey Stacey.
Do I have a treat for you…
Those were some of the most random, hilarious skits WWE’s ever done
Was he the last cast member remaining from Tough Enough 1in the WWE?
Either way, it’s not a big loss.
By a country mile. In fact, now Miz and Cameron are the only 2 Tough Enough’ers still with the company period, unless Alicia Fox’s little sister is still hiding out in developmental somewhere (checked: she is not)
Cameron is Alcia Fox’s sister. You’ve just been SMARKED.
@MachoBeard Cameron is NOT Alicia Fox’s sister.
Source: [en.wikipedia.org]
Come on, Brandon! Didn’t you watch WWE’s Youtube sensation, “Are You Serious!?” Matthews and Road Dogg were amazing (props to Puppet H, too). Josh Matthews will be extremely missed!
I really liked Are You Serious?! I wish it was longer and put on the WWE Network.
And yet Alex Riley remains hired. Who does he have compromising nude photos of that are keeping him employed? He sucked as a wrestler, he sucks worse at commentary and he’s not appearing on a reality show. So what is the justification for keeping him around?
My favorite Josh Matthews moment came from a backstage segment on a pay per view back in 2003. It was during the Sable vs. Torrie (? I think?) feud, where Josh was interviewing somebody, and then Sable came in and slapped him right in the face, right after Josh let out the goofiest-sounding, “Sable!” in the world. I may be remembering it wrong, but I’m going to have to search for this now…
Big part of what made NXT Season Three so beautiful :(
Right. Matthews was always “Mr. Professional” and the straight man to all Cole’s antics. Then season 3 came along and he just said “ok F this” and started playing games on his phone
Dude you didn’t put down his random as all hell 40 second Heel Turn in Commentary.
Had no problem with Josh, but if this somehow brings us closer to A-RY being giving his walking paper, then so be it.
THEY BETTER NOT F*CK WITH SCOTT STANFORD!!1!!11!!
+111!!!1!1!
+1 Don’t worry I asked Scott Stanford back during the Midsummer Massacre and he said he was safe.
“Mr. White, that’s not wise!”
waitwaitwait wasn’t he the one that got “possessed” by the Undertaker during his feud with (I think) Edge? (or was it Orton, can’t remember) Did the crappiest eyeroll + full body twitch before Taker “spoke” through him? Kinda sad to see him go, actually, especially since this means we’re still stuck with Cole on commentary…
Is was Orton in 2005. And yes it was bad
I will always fondly remember his run on WWE Velocity, specifically with Taz where they would spend every episode half-calling the matches, half-amusing themselves with indy wrestling references and renaming the local enhancement talent.
um…Leave The Memories Alone?…..
Looking up info about Josh, I found out Michael Cole once sent him a tweet calling Josh a gay slur. Fuck you Cole.
It’s kinda sad, I actually liked him on Commentary. Not Matt Striker good, but still better than current JBL.
I watched that first season of tough enough so I have always been okay with him, kinda sad to see him go… Maybe he and maven can open a food cart together or something
TNA! TNA! TNA! just joking. Be a Star, Josh Mathews!!!
Ill never forget his Standing Shooting Star Press on tough enough.
Maybe, this was a long time ago now lol your probably right
It’s nice to see that Del Rio sorta knows how to wave a flag though.
I love how Brock basically murders him by tossing him into open space
I’m staring off wistfully into the distance right now…
I was there for the Mark Henry moment and it was magical in person.