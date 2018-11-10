Travis Hymel

If you’re clicking around on this website, the headline, L.U.C.H.A.: A Wrestling Sci-Fi Thriller should’ve already caught your eye. If not, let the blurb from the comic’s already-successful Kickstarter — which you can check out here, and drop in some cash to help it meet stretch goals, because who doesn’t love a winner — do the heavy lifting.

L.U.C.H.A. is the story of Agente, a luchador detective who spends his life solving low level crimes and murders, taking on any job that falls in his lap. He just so happens to get wrapped up in a murder campaign that involves vampires, wrestlers, and other notorious figures before the rug gets pulled out from under him…and the readers!

As the project lunges into its final 50-odd hours of fundraising, I had a chance to sit down and talk to the creators, CW Cooke and Travis Hymel, and pick their brains about [gestures wildly]. It takes a special kind of creator to launch a science fiction lucha libre comic book, and with Lucha Underground ending its fourth season this week, there’s no better time to fill that Temple-shaped hole in your life.

Heads up: like everything in my life, we ended up talking way too much about WCW.

Travis Hymel

With Spandex: So the first thing I should ask is where the project came from, as I know it’s got a unique backstory.

CW Cooke: Travis and I came together via Kayfabe, a wrestling anthology on Facebook that happens about once a year. We both were looking to do stories and kind of just happened upon each other. A true meet-cute story.

Travis Hymel: I don’t know about unique, but it was a happy coincidence. Like CW mentioned we met in that Kayfabe Facebook group. We were both looking to collaborate for vol. 2 of the Kayfabe anthology. (I missed out of the first one). We started bouncing ideas off each other and Agente came out of those brainstorming sessions.

Cooke: Originally just a wild noir setting with a luchador detective that then grew and became something real crazy. Also we were both born on a distant planet that was destroyed, ricocheting us to earth to develop our love of wrestling and comics.

Do either of you follow any of the other wrestling comics that have popped up, like Mike Kingston’s Headlocked or any of the Boom Studios WWE projects? Immediate followup, can we talk at length about those old WCW comics?

Cooke: I know pretty much everyone who is working on those comics these days. I’ve known Mike for years through the convention circuit and have met numerous kick-ass wrestlers because of him. Dennis Hopeless is a K.C. guy and he writes WWE and I’ve known him forever and a day, too. And yes we should talk about those old WCW books and the old Chaos comics with Rock, Undertaker, and Mankind.

Hymel: I follow the Boom WWE books. I actually did some fill-in pages along with a friend, Tim Lattie, for The Undertaker TPB that just came out. I never read the wcw comics, however I did read the WWE, then WWF, comics that came out in the late ’90s.

Cooke: Early ’90s. Our first villain is semi-based on [Big Van] Vader, so that’s even funnier.

Hymel: Well there goes my day, because now I’m going to have to track those books down. [laughs]

Cooke: Probably cost you a grand total of $6 for 12 issues.