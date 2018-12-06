El Rey Network

Just because wrestler Brian Cage (of Lucha Underground, Impact, AAA, and indie fame) calls himself the Machine doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a heart. Cage showed off his romantic side when he proposed to his girlfriend LU ring announcer Melissa Santos, with whom he has an adorable baby girl, at California independent promotion Bar Wrestling‘s “We’re All Mad Here” show last night. With Santos the show’s guest ring announcer, Cage had the perfect opportunity to publicly pop the question after he and Luchasaurus defeated the RockNES Monsters.