Previously on the Over/Under on Lucha Underground: “I never agreed with your glowing reviews of this show, but now that you have genuine complaints, I think you should let somebody else write about it!”
And now, the Over/Under on Lucha Underground season 4, episode 16, originally aired on September 26, 2018.
that image for the 4-way contender’s match is just so odd. It’s like a collection of action figures and not a promotional image for a match.
Fenix temporaily went from undead back to DEAD after that dive. God damn. I was watching at like 1am and was way tired but couldn’t sleep and I popped like crazy for that.
Completely agree on that Jake Strong handicap match. That was appalling. If Drago and Aerostar can’t beat Jack Swagger 2 on 1, WITH weapons, they should just quit. Like, why is LU so invested in him? They signed him because he was in WWE, but did they ever WATCH him in WWE? And yeah, this is 2 weeks in a row with multi-man main events that barely go 5 minutes. Like bith those matches should be Ultima Lucha main event caliber, and they just rush through it. Same with that Gift of the Gods battle royal. Like, why are they so opposed to having a match go over 10 minutes. That ME last night should’ve been half the show, easily. i am HERE for El Bunny, though.
I guess they’re still doing a season five and if they do I really hope they get their shit together. This show was too good to completely shit the bed and die this way.