Previously on Lucha Underground: Marty The Moth Martinez and his spider-themed girlfriend who probably isn’t going to be there for long tried to set Pentagon Dark on fire. Also, Fenix is now pure evil and best friends with Mil Muertes, because he’s housing the spirit of Mil’s dead life force sugar mama.

And now, the Over/Under on Lucha Underground season 4, episode 19, originally aired on October 17, 2018.