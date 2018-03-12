Luke Harper Told The Disgusting Story Behind His Gross WWE Tank Tops

WWE Network

This isn’t the first time Luke Harper has earned himself a With Spandex post regarding his fashion. Before we were concerned with his current look, and now we’re concerned for a lot more after his appearance on the AllWrestling.com Week in Review last Thursday.

Given Harper’s chosen ring attire and his lengthy career on the independents before landing at WWE, one would assume he owns five or six tank tops. At least. Or perhaps he’s owned dozens of them over the course of his career due to run of the mill wear and tear. Have a tank top, it gets dirty, ripped up, whatever, then you go and buy a new one.

One would be wrong, however, as the grand total of tank tops ever owned by Luke Harper is three. Luke Harper, giant hairy sweaty professional athlete Luke Harper owns a grand total of three tank tops.