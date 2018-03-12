Luke Harper Told The Disgusting Story Behind His Gross WWE Tank Tops

#WWE
03.12.18 8 hours ago

WWE Network

This isn’t the first time Luke Harper has earned himself a With Spandex post regarding his fashion. Before we were concerned with his current look, and now we’re concerned for a lot more after his appearance on the AllWrestling.com Week in Review last Thursday.

Given Harper’s chosen ring attire and his lengthy career on the independents before landing at WWE, one would assume he owns five or six tank tops. At least. Or perhaps he’s owned dozens of them over the course of his career due to run of the mill wear and tear. Have a tank top, it gets dirty, ripped up, whatever, then you go and buy a new one.

One would be wrong, however, as the grand total of tank tops ever owned by Luke Harper is three. Luke Harper, giant hairy sweaty professional athlete Luke Harper owns a grand total of three tank tops.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSLUKE HARPERWWE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 11 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP