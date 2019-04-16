Luke Harper Has Requested His Release From WWE

YouTube

Sad news for WWE today — but not necessarily for people who are fans of his work — as former Intercontinental and multiple-time Tag Team Champion Luke Harper has requested his release from the company. Harper made the announcement public on social media on Tuesday afternoon, noting that the decision, “feels right for myself and WWE.”

Harper joined WWE’s developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling, in 2012. He was quickly added to NXT‘s growing Wyatt Family alongside Bray Wyatt and tag team partner Erick Rowan, with whom he held the NXT Tag Team and eventually the Smackdown Tag Team Championships. He held the Smackdown Tag Team Championship a second time in a “Freebird Rule” scenario with Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton ahead of WrestleMania 31.

You can read Harper’s statement below.