Luke Harper Has Requested His Release From WWE

Pro Wrestling Editor
04.16.19

YouTube

Sad news for WWE today — but not necessarily for people who are fans of his work — as former Intercontinental and multiple-time Tag Team Champion Luke Harper has requested his release from the company. Harper made the announcement public on social media on Tuesday afternoon, noting that the decision, “feels right for myself and WWE.”

Harper joined WWE’s developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling, in 2012. He was quickly added to NXT‘s growing Wyatt Family alongside Bray Wyatt and tag team partner Erick Rowan, with whom he held the NXT Tag Team and eventually the Smackdown Tag Team Championships. He held the Smackdown Tag Team Championship a second time in a “Freebird Rule” scenario with Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton ahead of WrestleMania 31.

You can read Harper’s statement below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBLUDGEON BROTHERSFUTURE ENDEAVORSLUKE HARPERWWE
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.15.19 1 day ago
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

04.15.19 1 day ago 2 Comments
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP