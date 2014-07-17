Mark Henry Was On HuffPo To Discuss Race In WWE And It Was…Troubling

I love Mark Henry. I really do. We all do. That’s what we do. And I totally get that he has to feed his family and keep his job. But damn, his appearance on Huff Po Live to talk about race in the WWE is hard to watch. As I mentioned last week – and I hope this wasn’t lost in the shuffle – wrestling is racist as sh*t. We can argue all day about if The Rock is Black enough or if cucumbers taste better pickled, but there’s no way to make a logical argument that wrestling doesn’t have a history of incredible racism.
Sadly, Mark Henry just tried to make that exact point on Huff Po Live. He doesn’t just tow the company line here. He wraps the line around his waist and pulls a Volvo with it. In the episode (hosted by Marc Lamont Hill), Henry sort of argues that Kamala isn’t racist. Nor is Abdullah The Butcher. Nor is Akeem The African Dream. Mark, I get it. You don’t want to end up getting pinned by Great Khali on every episode of Main Event for the next two years but still, he should be able to freely admit that a few angles and gimmicks are racist.
At the 13-minute mark Marc really gets into Henry’s mug a bit (via Skype, which is the only way I’d yell at Mark Henry) and really challenged him. Which is exactly what should happen because Mark doesn’t even really sound like he believes what he’s saying.
Then there’s Koko B. Ware who’s sort of there. I guess it’s cool to note that the parrot was his idea but that’s about it. Really, this is about Mark Henry and the WWE not being willing to have a serious discourse on the topic of race in wrestling, which is the most unfortunate part about this whole ordeal. Because really, until that happens, we’re in store for a lot more Kamalas than I want to put up with.
I’m not sure I would consider the WWE racist as much as I’d say it plays up and over exaggerates stereotypes (especially back in the 80’s and 90’s). Everything about these guys is over exaggerated. I don’t think that’s necessarily racist. I don’t think stereotype = racism. Plus, the WWE has does a pretty good job of picking on every ethnic and national background over the years. Now if you want to make an argument of a lack of black champions, that I can see.
There is a difference between stereotypes and racism, sadly only racist know what saiddifference is.
It sucks that we can never get a LEGIT honest interview from WWE employees. If they’re still with the company, they’re walking on eggshells to try and keep their job. If they’ve been fired, they’re gonna be bitter and biased making things seem worse than they want. Then there’s the third type like Kurt Angle where they don’t work for them anymore, but they want to so they suck up.
The only way we can get honest opinions is from guys who aren’t afraid of Vince McMahon, but still respect him/the company. Like the Austins, JR’s etc.
You can’t expect an honest interview about the workplace of anyone who’s actually currently employed at that workplace. Because most people can’t afford to be out of work, even if they’re really unhappy with the place they work at.
I do remember reading one interview from Michael Cole that made me actually feel bad for the guy. They were asking him about people who hate how much plugging and corny stuff he says on the air and he basically said he doesn’t like a lot of it either, but when you have your boss literally in your ear throughout a show telling you to say one thing, and the fans want you to call the matches a different way, you have to listen to the one that signs your paychecks. He said it sucks because he hates the backlash and he hates that fans don’t like how he does it, but he isn’t gonna give up his job he’s worked so hard for.
I am absolutely thinking of Kamala wandering around in somebody’s yard in Tennessee as a mindless savage when Mark says that we all embody stereotypes in our lives.
Are you sure you aren’t racist? In the second paragraph you refer to Mark Henry as “Rock” (cause they all look the same?…geez). Then in the third sentence of that same paragraph, you say he “raps” the line around his waist…(because all black guys rap, right?…you monster). Sad trombone.
You… aren’t terribly bright, are you?
The Rock comment ties to something that happened recently where it was questioned if Rock was ‘black’ enough to count as effectively the lone black WWE champion. And the word ‘wraps’ is not ‘raps’ you nincompoop. Sounds to me like you’re attempting to ignore what was written here with a ‘NO U’ mentality.
Also, you apparently can’t count. You apparently count the tagline as a paragraph for… some reason? Unless you’re counting pictures as paragraphs. Which is a whole other goddamned problem.
Out of curiosity, general consensus, was Baron Samedi from Live and Let Die a racist character?
He was a racist caricature in the book, because Ian Fleming’s writing had a lot of racist overtones. Different time, I guess. Fleming didn’t seem fond of the Chinese either, at least his characters weren’t anyway.
On the plus side, I’m hoping this pressure from the media is going to make Big E Langston a world heavyweight champion within the next 2 years. Dude should be a much bigger deal.
Random thought: So, is everyone supposed to forget that in the 62 years in the WWE’s existence, it’s only been about 20 years where they could even really think about giving the heavyweight title to a black man? Still though, 1 black champ in 20 years is still pretty bad. . .
And the WWE is really racist.
Big E was given opportunity and couldn’t get over with the fans. His matches are getting better, but I think they rushed him into an IC title run before he was ready for it. I’d hate to see them do the same thing to him with the world title. I like Big E, but he needs to get better and establish himself more with the fans before he sees another belt come his way.
That’s why I said the next two years. Take a bit to build him up. He was just another example as to what happens when you tweak an NXT favorite’s gimmick to make it on the Raw roster. It doesn’t work.
@Jeri-BO-holic If they would let him do the 5 count he would get over with the fans. I get he can in as a heel but now that he’s turn he should be 5 counting after every victory.
As long as they drop that preacher voice they have him doing
They should play up Epsilon’s instagram….. stuff is GOLDEN!
A note about Big E not ‘getting over’. Um… You can’t get over when management basically says you have to be a one-note character and can’t show personality. They actually disallowed him from being himself if you go by his twitter/instagram because they felt it would somehow undermine him as a badass. Because we’re definitely going to overlook the guy who can bench nearly 600lbs because he cracks a few jokes, right? Heh.
Aside from The Rock and Booker T, how many black wrestlers have they had that deserved the title? Should they have just put the strap on Kofi just for the sake of appeasing the NAACP?
And Mark Henry. Jesus Christ I need to go to bed.
The most shocking thing I heard in this interview was Koko referring to Frankie as his “equalizer”.
I thought racism in wrestling was gone once they let everyone know D’Lo was an accountant.
Asians being left out of the discussion? They get treated as bad or worse than any race in the WWE
Yeah. The “there’s never been a black WWE champion” argument could just as easily be done with Asians. Because I’m fairly sure Yokozuna doesn’t count. (Right? Or is that racist? He was Polynesian or Samoan, right?)
He’s Samoan, related to the Rock and the Usos and pretty much every other Samoan wrestler in the history of the WWE.
I still remember cringing when Hogan called Yokozuna a “jap.”
Whaddabout Batista!
They’re totally forgetting about John Cena, can’t believe Mark didnt correct him on that
only a few minutes in and i feel bad for Mark.
There’s no arguing that WWE (and all wrestling promotions) have a racist past and still, to this day, play on racial stereotypes; however, I think things are improving. The HuffPo host only talks about the WWE title. He doesn’t bring up the WHC, (which, at times since WWE acquired WCW, was just as, or even more, prestigious as the WWE title. Both Mark and Booker T are former World Heavyweight Champions. It’s also possible to argue that Bobby Lashley would have been if he hadn’t been placed in ECW for so long. This guy also sees the issues as just white and black, while WWE should receive some credit for giving multiple opportunities to wrestlers with Latino heritage. Rey Mysterio, Eddie Guerrero, Alberto Del Rio, and Pedro Morales have all held the WWE Championship. I’m not trying to say everything is perfect (because it certainly is not), but the WWE has made strides to help get rid of racism in the business.
Of course cucumbers taste better pickled…
You monster.
Agreed
I think my biggest problem with the past two weeks of discussing this is that the two guys are beating the wrong drum. Using the 1 Black champ in 62 years thing gives the WWE too much wiggle room to counter the argument.
The 50’s-70’s saw racial segregation and African Americans weren’t really allowed to vote. It wouldn’t make a lot of business sense to Give the title to an African American given the culture of the time. Yet the WWE employed African American wrestlers.
The 80’s saw affirmative action. Meanwhile the WWE had routinely employed African American wrestlers the entire time. The Junkyard Dog may not have won a title, but, he was one of the most over wrestlers at the time. Also, some guy named Hulk Hogan shot wrestling into the mainstream and represented America. He was all for the inclusion of all races.
The 90’s saw African Americans win the Intercontinental title, which was WAY more important then than it is now. And the Rock won the title. Given racial tensions in the US, the mid 90’s were when it was going to be acceptable to have an African American carry the company.
In the 00’s, African Americans were key components of the WWE brand. It’s just unfortunate Mark Henry could never stay healthy enough, Bobby Lashley quit and Shelton Benjamin couldn’t connect long term with the crowd. The WWE tried. Meanwhile, Latinos like Eddie Guerrero, Alberto Del Rio and Rey Mysterio got pushes. As did Batista.
They’re making this too much of a black and white issue when it is way more complicated than that. Hell, Mr. Perfect, Million Dollar Man, Jake Roberts never won the heavyweight title either. Wrestling was different back then, and these authors fail to mention that. There were only 17 different champions in the first 30 years of existence.
Way too much wiggle room.
@Thatsamare You nailed it sir.
I would almost throw out anything up until like 1990 or so. There so few title changes, that the actual number of champions was pretty low. Should Junkyard Dog have gotten the title? Maybe, but should he have any more than Jake the Snake? Probably not.
– The bigger issue at hand is Koko B. Ware not having access to a webcam or iPad. Forget about hooking up Rip Rogers’ with new teeth, let’s get Koko access to Skype.
– We all now know one thing that Mark Henry doesn’t do: damage control. I’m also surprised that WWE didn’t ask Mark Henry to somehow push the WWE Network during the interview.
– I want to know of these 120 titles that Mark Henry speaks of and the 20 black dudes who held these titles.
– I love how at the end Marc Lamont Hill mentioned that they had a statement from Kofi Kingston, but decided to read the one by Kane instead. Also, pretty sure the statement would’ve carried more weight had they used a picture of masked Kane.
– Koko’s point about it being all about the money and being paid and not caring about his portrayal then mentioning that he was short changed was the best.
– They should’ve gotten Xavier Woods to do the interview. That man has a PhD.
– Had Marc Lamont Hill done his research, he could’ve hit Mark Henry with the whole Michael Hayes “n-word” incident that got him in hot water in 2008. Wouldn’t that be the ideal jumping-off point? Then again, Hill thought Koko B. Ware was in “the cartoon.” Clearly that was JYD. SMH.
Also Mr. T main evented the most important show in the history of the company and his team went over.
Steve Austin and Mick Foley have both told the story about how the WWF was ready to push Mark Henry to the moon in the late 90’s and had designed a ton of merchandise around him. He also had a ridiculous long term guaranteed contract. He didn’t get over. Austin did. Rock did. Plans changed.
It’s a shame that it took almost 20 years before Henry got over.
@Thatsamare, and then they tapped him out to Cena.
Henry never got “Austin over” or “Rock over” or even “Cena over.” He’s a good hoss, a good foil, underrated on the mic and improves most shows that he’s on. He’s had a very good career but I think “the man” was always going to be out of the reach of a guy that didn’t have top level endurance.
“Then there’s Koko B. Ware who’s sort of there.” That will be his epitaph.
Wait a minute. Are you trying to tell me that John Cena is WHITE?
“At the 13-minute mark Marc really gets into Henry’s mug”
I really wish you had used Henry’s first name in this sentence.
Every wrestling gimmick is based on some sort of stereotype. It’s funny how only the black ones are considered racist. Where is the outcry about the Cade and Murdoch characters?
The butthurt in this overly politically correct part of the internet is extremely amusing. Apparently, y’all know better than Mark Henry as well.
There’s no outcry about Cade and Murdoch because the stereotypes they are based on were the ones benefiting from 400 years of slavery, segregation, KKK terrorism, second-class citizenship, and housing and hiring discrimination.
Sure, keep telling yourself that. People are so sensitive these days, they have forgotten what real racism is. FYI, here’s an example of real racism (And a classy way of handling it)
[www.facebook.com]
Poor Heath Slater. A man from the backwoods of West Virginie…..
Kamala is super racist characterwise but it’s not fair to lay the blame on the WWE. Jerry Lawler and Jerry Jarrett came up with the idea in their promotional territory. Lawler talks about the creation on Stone Cold’s podcast, and Harris continued to be the character well after the WWF. Sure, Vince didn’t do any good, and just continued to let that racist character thrive but the blame should be fairly spread around.
Aside from some blatant portrayals, Ive always viewed the lack of a dark black (Because light skinned Rock isnt dark enough I guess…) WWE Champion simply as a numbers game. WWE was, for the vast majority of its history, a North East territory company. GENERALLY SPEAKING, most everyone I know in the Stamford, Greenwich, Fairfield County area that I grew up and continue to live in, could honestly care less about what color you are. They are only about 1 color. Green. As in money. Can you do the job they are paying you to do to make them money? Thats it. If you can, you are hired and kept around, if you cant, you are fired and they move on.
It becomes a numbers game. In 2010, blacks were roughly 13% of the US population, vs 72% for whites. Lets assume that population demographics carry across to the wrestling population. The talent pool for whites vs blacks is almost 6x as deep by population alone. That means things. As a promoter it means that you are going to see a ton more white guys than black guys. It means more bad, average and superstar white guys vs black guys. And when you get to that superstar level, as a black wrestler, it means you are competing against more white guys. To make it easy and round up to fifths. 5 guys, 1 black and 4 whites competing to be the next superstar. And this is where I feel the whole debate about WWE Champion and race becomes dishonest. If we take that 5 guy scenario, the 1 black guy has to beat out 4 white guys to be the champ and for there to be a black WWE Champion. Compare that to to the 4 white guys. Only 1 of them has to beat the same number of people(4) to be the specific individual who is champion, BUT there is an 80% chance that one of those 4 white guys becomes champ, thus creating another white champion. Its a 4/5 chance for “white guy” vs 1/5 chance for “black guy.” And its not unfair. Its just the way life is based on population and demographics.
If Vince has the green mentality of those people I talked about in Fairfield County, and of course he does, then you add to it, Vince’s business model to create larger than life Superstars to hold his biggest title, (Hogan, Cena, Austin, Rock, Sammartino, Warrior, Undertaker, Lesner, all larger than life superstars), then add in the demographics statistical breakdown, I think you get a pretty clear and in my opinion, honest assessment about why there hasnt been a dark black WWE Champion. There just hasnt been a dark black guy who fits Vince’s “ideal superstar” mold and has sustained a push and gotten over. Vince wants that 1 in a million guy to push to the moon and while there are great black wrestlers, I just havent seen any that have that 1 in a million quality like those guys I listed above. Also, just because Vince “wants” something, doesnt mean he always gets it. The WWE Championship history is filled with guys that might not be as big and “superstar-ey” as those listed above, but even the “lesser” WWE Champions, for lack of a better term have all been over in some way. HBK, Bryan, Punk, HHH (YES YOU HHH!!!) Bret Hart, Diesel, Yokozuna, I dont see them as less than a Champion and I respect most of them and enjoy their ring work, which is in most, almost all cases, better than the Hogan/Warrior/Rock list, but in my head, they just dont connect with me in this bigger than life way that the first list does. But thats a personal thing, that intangible and individual connection they create with a fan.
And lets not forget that wrestling is about getting over with the fans to continue your push. Mark Henry was given an opportunity, pushed hard and given a lengthy 10 year contract. He didnt get over. I remember hearing somewhere that Hogan’s original push was supposed to be for Tony Atlas, but Tony got into some trouble and it was given to Hogan instead. Bobby Lashley was chosen to be the face who beat Umaga and got Vince’s head shaved at Wrestlemania! With Steve Austin, Vince and for the non-wrestling fans, Donald Trump all giving him a rub so to speak. And if i remember, (its been 6 years guys) didnt he request his release to go to MMA? I know he was legit injured and was shelved for 6 months. The old saying about pro sports applies here I think, but it isnt true. They say you should never lose your spot due to injury. Reality though, if the guy who replaces you outperforms you, you lost your spot due to your injury. More reality sets in when your team is a contender. Why should the guy who is outperforming your pre-injury numbers get yanked in a playoff game or race? Thats bad business. Its one thing if you are out of contention, then sure, put the injured player in to see if he can retain his spot for the year and change the next year. But I wouldnt pull a player doing his job in the middle of playoff race or something. And thats what WWE TV is. Its a 24/7/365 playoff situation. Life moves on without you.
Again, I think its one thing to discuss the blatant stereotypes of the past and even some that come up today as bad ideas and that Vince and Co should know better than that. Its a whole other ball game and conversation to talk about the title and why there has or hasnt been this or that. Was Cryme Tyme racist? Probably a little bit, but for me it wasnt about them being black and thugs. I could easily see swapping out JTG or Shad for a white guy thug who played the role and the gimmick would still be just as funny to me. It was what they did and how they did it, the performance aspect, the manorisms they used. And we can talk about it being wrong all we want, but how are JTG and Shad booking themselves on the indy circuit today? As Crime Time or some variation there of. I dont think that Jayson Paul or Shad Gaspard are thugs, just like I dont think Robert Downey Jr is a billionaire inventor of an exo-skeleton suit of armor that can fly who fights aliens or that Johnny Depp is drunk pirate who searches for magical treasure on a magic pirate ship. There is plenty to talk about when it comes to race and wrestling. The lack of a darkness black champion is not one of those things IMO.
Also, the whole “Rock isnt dark or black enough” thing is fahking bullshit! My favorite response to the idiot Atlantic writer was when he feign sanctimoniousness and apologized on twitter saying that he cant make the Rock black. Someone shot back, good thing he is already black and doesnt need you to make him that way!
I sure do look forward to the eventual shoot Henry gives once he retires about what really went on in the locker room.
Cena tapping him out in the middle of the ring turned me forever against Cena and a lot of WWE creative. Henry started without a clue on how to wrestle or talk, and turned himself into an awesome monster heel. He was white hot, squashing fools left and right. And then he pulls one of the greatetst swerves in history. Go ahead and watch it again. With hindsight, IT’S OBVIOUS what was going to happen. But Henry was so damn good at what he did nobody bought it. Every promo Henry gave in that feud was gold and heartfelt. He really pulled off the “I’m finally getting what’s rightfully mine” thing.
So what do they do? Make Henry tap out in the middle of the ring to Cena. I know, CENAWINSLOL. But this was reverse kayfabe. I WANTED it to be wrong and for Henry to win, even though it was obvious he wasn’t. In the end he was just another Big Bad for The Fruity Ranger to overcome.
