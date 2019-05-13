Marty Jannetty May Go Broke From Having Surgery, But Doesn’t Want Fans’ Help

WWE

Pro-wrestling is a messy business, and so for that matter is healthcare in this business. As John Oliver and others have discussed recently, WWE isn’t great at taking care of their workers, and stars of the past often have it even worse. Take Marty Jannetty, for example. The former Rocker is having trouble with his ankle, and he’s noticed he’s not the only wrestling legend with similar problems. He’s also not in a great financial place to get it fixed right now, as he explained in an interview with Wrestling Inc: