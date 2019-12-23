Here’s Marty Scurll’s Contract Status As He Works With ROH And The NWA

Since All Elite Wrestling began, one of the wrestlers most widely assumed to be headed to the promotion has been Marty Scurll, and with good reason. Scurll is the only person who was a member of The Elite who didn’t sign with the AEW at the time of its founding, but that could be explained by the length of his contract with Ring of Honor.
As he was referenced on Being The Elite shortly before his ROH deal was reportedly set to expire, a lot of people thought the Villain would show up in AEW soon – but then he made that surprise appearance in the NWA. Scurll also wrestled at Ring of Honor’s post-Final Battle TV tapings, and nothing happened at that event to signal that he was leaving the promotion.
The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported Scurll’s current status in the wrestling world: he’s a free agent. The WON also reports that Scurll has an appearance coming up for a company that isn’t ROH or the NWA but it’s being kept quiet so far.
Meanwhile, Cody has spoken positively about Scurll as a person, but stated in an interview with Talksport that, “Anything he does in the next few weeks or months, I wouldn’t look at as permanent for him. He’s very much testing the waters here and there and that’s pretty much all I can say as far as Marty goes.”
Scurll is one of a few current big-name free agents whose futures are expected to become clear in 2020, along with Brodie Lee (fka WWE’s Luke Harper) and Killer Kross (who has reportedly received an offer from WWE).