Here’s Marty Scurll’s Contract Status As He Works With ROH And The NWA

Since All Elite Wrestling began, one of the wrestlers most widely assumed to be headed to the promotion has been Marty Scurll, and with good reason. Scurll is the only person who was a member of The Elite who didn’t sign with the AEW at the time of its founding, but that could be explained by the length of his contract with Ring of Honor.

As he was referenced on Being The Elite shortly before his ROH deal was reportedly set to expire, a lot of people thought the Villain would show up in AEW soon – but then he made that surprise appearance in the NWA. Scurll also wrestled at Ring of Honor’s post-Final Battle TV tapings, and nothing happened at that event to signal that he was leaving the promotion.