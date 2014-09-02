Matt Hardy Called Out WWE On Their Stupid Storytelling (And He’s Not Wrong)

We don’t have a long history of praising Matt Hardy.
Normally the only times we get to write about him are when he’s main-eventing an especially bad episode of Impact Wrestling or driving his car into a tree and telling everyone he’s got angel blood. Sometimes he’ll take a cardboard cutout of his ex-girlfriend into the woods and shoot it with a handgun. Occasionally he’ll tase his girlfriend for fun or go hunting for ghosts in his house.
Today, goofy Matt Hardy’s in the news for … uh, well, making a really great point about WWE storytelling. You know how the last three months of WWE TV have felt like a rerun? Hardy knows one of the reasons why, and it has nothing to do with the bipartisan Big League Wrestling Company stuff wrestlers usually go for. Via Twitter:
It’s almost like a guy who’s been in the wrestling business for twenty years knows how wrestling should work.
It’s so difficult to explain to the “it’s just wrestling” crowd that wrestling can be a better version of itself and still be “just wrestling.” It’s amazing that a publicly-traded company that routinely draws hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue can’t have enough confidence in itself and its avenue of entertainment to maintain a consistent level of quality. Right now they seem so aimless and obsessed with maintaining a status quo, as though they’re gonna try something at the wrong time and somehow miss out on the next, accidental “boom.” Wrestling’s one of the only successful industries that hates itself. Could you imagine if it was owned and operated by people who loved it? People who worked hard to create fun characters that exist in a complex, colorful world and have feelings and consistent motivations? One that’d give you the opportunity to say, “no, it’s good, you just have to watch it,” and MEAN it?
Would that just be NXT?
So, I guess it’s safe to assume the scuttlebutt is true about there being two camps behind the scenes in WWE: Vince and his circle who want to maintain the status quo, and Triple H and his people who want to shake things up, even if just a little.
I don’t think anything is really going to change unless Vince retires/dies or the ratings start bottoming out.
That would, for the most part, be correct. Triple H is more in the Matt Hardy Camp and knows that their product kinda sucks and tries to change things, even a little. That’s why we’re graced with what NXT is, because Vince doesn’t get to touch Triple H’s project at all (from what I know).
Vince, while a fucking genius in his own right, hasn’t evolved that genius and still thinks all the stuff they did in the past will still fly today, which doesn’t. At all.
Vince is old, and never going to stop thinking like an 80’s “entertainment” promoter. His time is past, it’s that simple.
Sure, this is who he is [www.hwdyk.com]
i’ll be honest, i thought you said “two c(h)amps behind the scenes in WWE”, and then i’d be too happy that HHH is the revolutionary champion the company deserves, but somewhat pissed coz he’s still somewhat pushing himself.
– cham·pi·on: a person who fights or argues for a cause or on behalf of someone else.
While Matt Hardy isn’t wrong, I’m not sure he’s saying anything new. I feel like you say this weekly, Brandon.
I mean, any wrestling fan with half a brain can completely agree with this, doesn’t mean anything will change until Vince is not making important booking decisions anymore.
I know, but Hardy’s got a lot more pull than me when it comes to making opinions heard.
on the WithSpandex main page this article and David D’s Year in Review ’96 are stacked on top of each other, and Jeff Hardy is doing the Michael Hayes expression while Matt Hardy does the Steve Austin expression.
That’s all I got. The Hardys suck.
Walking Dead has consistency? I don’t think me and Matt watched the same show.
I always wonder what would happen if WWE used it’s vast capital to poach some writers from some of the top dramas. Steal someone from Orange is the New Black…same basic premise: a bunch of people all kind of fighting for survival, with a handful of true leads (does Cena = Piper?), and a ton of secondary characters who still interact with the leads on occasion.
“Wrestling that doesn’t hate itself” should be NXT’s motto. That’ll get people to buy the network.
This is all correct. Weird that I’m proud I made a similar statement as Hardy. Not that wrestling needs to elevate it’s writing like tv dramas have. I have angel blood also.
“Would that just be NXT?”
Either that or CHIKARA.
Imagine CHIKARA with WWE’s money…
“Wrestling’s one of the only successful industries that hates itself.”
The fucking truth. How long until that attitude finally changes?
Vince’s legacy will always be that he modernized pro wrestling. The problem is he modernized it in the 80’s and 90’s and hasn’t evolved since then. The PG era is simply a retread of the Hulkamania era with predictably bad results.
Strangely enough, I think it’s the Network and not NXT that would be the next step for them. Cable was really the driving force behind the change in wrestling in the 80’s and 90’s, so I think this sort of on demand consumption of TV will force a change in WWE storytelling the way it has in other programming (or at least it should). It’s really odd how WWE seemed to recognize the change of the TV industry with the Network but seems endlessly baffled why their storytelling is so widely mocked.
I’ve said for a while now that historically, Vince is the best thing to ever happen to WWE, but if we’re just looking at things today, he’s probably the worst thing happening to the company from a TV/writing standpoint. The guy consistently craps on amazing NXT stars that people legitimately care about because he doesn’t find them entertaining, then goes “Hahahahhahaha look Cena put Bray Wyatts head on a woman’s body!”.
Vince has the same issue the announcers all have: they’re old as hell and don’t know how to change. They wanna cater to a younger audience, but the problem with that is that they’re all senior citizens and have no idea how to do that. They wanna appeal to a broad audience, but they don’t share any of the same views as the majority of their audience. It’s a recipe for disaster
Matt Hardy (version 1) isn’t exactly saying anything brave, shocking, or insightful here. We’ve all known this for years and it gets brought up constantly. I guess the newsworthy part of this story is Matt Hardy doing and saying something completely sane and logical (which is shocking), although I will dispute The Walking Dead as being an example of good writing.
Its like Belushi in Animal house. Germans? He’s on a roll.
It is somewhat telling that WWE is looking to hire writers with Soap Opera experience. Now, I kinda get it – the Soap Opera guys have to keep a narrative going all year long with the same characters. BUT there’s obviously a limit on what they have accomplished – no soap opera has ever been extremely good. Right now, there’s a renaissance going on in Television, and WWE is emphatically not a part of it. There’s tons of talented, young, hungry writers who would probably love to jump at a chance to write for WWE… but do any of them understand the business and its particular parameters?
I mean, I would shit my pants if Smackdown was Aaron Sorkin’s next project after the Newsroom, but would it be any good?
The problem, more than anything else, is three fold:
1 – Guys keep wrestling each other, despite having their feuds settled
2 – There are no stories for the undercard belts which have any staying power
3 – The announce team doesn’t promote the matches
I feel like the presence of soap opera writers is what got us this current Bella storyline. Granted, old-school wrestling writers wouldn’t be any *better* at writing that story. But maybe the old-school writers wouldn’t have chosen to do the story in the first place.
@Pencil-Necked Geek, I actually think the Bella storyline could work…. if it was someone other than the bellas doing the acting.
Have a self-aware heel making up all this stupid shit and winking into the camera to the smarks, when everyone knows the real reason is that she just wants her own spotlight for a change.
The only problem is that neither Bella is capable of that kind of range. They aren’t capable of ANYTHING. They are just awful cogs who are there because of who they are sleeping with.
And now their presence is infecting the first genuine womens feud we’ve had in years.
This is why I just torrent the PPVs each month and read the Best and Worst articles on here. I don’t have to invest three hours every week into repetitive bullshit.
Don’t forget that WWE is a publicly traded company now. So the bottom line (© Stone Cold Steve Austin) is the shareholders getting a return on their investment. If that means keeping Cena a face so the merchandise sales keep flowing, that’s what going to happen, and compelling storylines be damned.
I remember watching VKM in ‘Beyond the Mat’, denying that WWE was a wrestling company, saying, “We make movies”. I guffawed at the time, but here we are in 2014 and WWE is putting out a steady stream of action and horror flicks. True or not, it sometimes seems like the the TV shows take a back seat to the movies, in terms of importance to the company.
I mean…hey, it’s great that Dean Ambrose gets to star in a movie, but I’d rather see him every week tormenting Seth Rollins and cutting bug-ass crazy promos.
I feel like Tim talking about Gareth on The Office. “I never thought I’d say this but can we hear more from Matt Hardy?”
That’s a really good point. The video game probably isn’t the best example, though. I can’t fathom that a heel being on the box would effect sales. Do people decide not to buy the latest Madden game if the cover star plays for their favorite team’s rival?
Vince was never a genius. He was just a guy who got lucky twice and found a guy/set of guys that propelled his business to a new level for a time. If he was truly a genius, he’d find a way to keep the momentum going. Instead, it’s going back to tired tropes time and time again.
Vince is a marketing and promotional genius. Creatively, he’s not a genius at all and people seem to conflate the two.
In the context of the larger TV landscape, no WWE storyline has ever been “great”. Even the greatest WWE storyline ever (Austin vs. McMahon) was a convoluted mess that made no sense whatsoever.
Matt Hardy is right. Like Matt I like the WWE but sometimes some storylines can be………..bizarre.
Hardy: “WWE should be more like the Walking Dead.”
Vince: “You got it! Bring back the ECW Zombie!”
Thanks for your input Jeff but we are discussing your brother right now.