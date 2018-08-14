WWE

There’s been no official word so far, but Matt Hardy appears to be hinting that he’s saying farewell to the wrestling ring, thanks to some unfortunate medical issues that appear to be the result of a long career of jumping off of things. The first hint came back on August 4th, when Hardy tweeted that his pelvis and spine are fusing together:

This maneuver was called EVENT OMEGA.. And is most likely the reason that I’ve recently learned that my lower back & pelvis have started fusing together. pic.twitter.com/FzYebvIIc0 — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 4, 2018

Then last night, around the time that he and current tag team partner Bray Wyatt lost a Triple Threat for the Tag Team Championships on RAW, Hardy tweeted a goodbye to Bray.

Thank you for everything, my COMPEER.. I shall miss you, @WWEBrayWyatt. pic.twitter.com/RYk8E6HCRe — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 14, 2018

He had previously referred to that match as part of “a PIVOTAL night for The # DELETERSofWORLDS & our future.” So whether Matt Hardy is gone from the ring or not, it sounds like his time with Bray is coming to an end. In fact, Bray Wyatt himself has recently been soliciting new entrance music, with the promise that “Sometime new is coming.”

Something new is coming…. My thoughts unfiltered… I need a badass band to make a badass intro Lookin at you,@TheOfficialA7X @parkwayofficial @AmigoTheDevil @fhnixon — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 12, 2018

Whatever else is happening, The Deleters of Worlds appear to be amicably parting ways, and maybe Bray is getting a full repackage (something we all expected when he got dunked in the Lake of Reincarnation and became Hardy’s partner, only to remain pretty much the same). Whatever Matt Hardy does while Bray moves on, we wish him the best of health and a positive next step in either his WWE career or whatever he does next.