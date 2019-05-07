Matt Morgan wrestled in WWE from 2003 to 2005, but he’s probably best remembered as a veteran of Impact Wrestling, where he twice held a Tag Team Championship, once with Hernandez and once with Crimson. Now he has a new accomplishment in the field he’s undertaken since retiring from the ring: politics. As reported in the Orlando Sentinel and also on Wrestling Inc, Morgan was unanimously selected as the new mayor of Longwood, Florida by the city commission.
Matt Morgan Is The New Mayor Of Longwood, Florida
Elle Collins 05.07.19 55 mins ago
