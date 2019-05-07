Matt Morgan Is The New Mayor Of Longwood, Florida

05.07.19 55 mins ago

Impact Wrestling

Matt Morgan wrestled in WWE from 2003 to 2005, but he’s probably best remembered as a veteran of Impact Wrestling, where he twice held a Tag Team Championship, once with Hernandez and once with Crimson. Now he has a new accomplishment in the field he’s undertaken since retiring from the ring: politics. As reported in the Orlando Sentinel and also on Wrestling Inc, Morgan was unanimously selected as the new mayor of Longwood, Florida by the city commission.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Impact Wrestling#WWE
TAGSIMPACT WRESTLINGLongwood FloridaMATT MORGANWWE
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 4 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP