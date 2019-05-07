Matt Morgan Is The New Mayor Of Longwood, Florida

Impact Wrestling

Matt Morgan wrestled in WWE from 2003 to 2005, but he’s probably best remembered as a veteran of Impact Wrestling, where he twice held a Tag Team Championship, once with Hernandez and once with Crimson. Now he has a new accomplishment in the field he’s undertaken since retiring from the ring: politics. As reported in the Orlando Sentinel and also on Wrestling Inc, Morgan was unanimously selected as the new mayor of Longwood, Florida by the city commission.