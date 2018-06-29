Ring Of Honor’s Matt Taven Thinks We’re Living In The Golden Age Of Wrestling

06.29.18 51 mins ago

James Musselwhite/Ring of Honor

As Ring of Honor continues to climb into the national spotlight, the leader of the Kingdom, Matt Taven may be quietly having one of the best years of any wrestler among America’s top promotions.

At the midpoint of 2018, Taven holds a long list of accomplishments that includes winning the NWA World Historic Welterweight Title in Arena Mexico, beating Cody Rhodes in a first blood match and winning the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Titles.

While Taven is thrilled by his accomplishments thus far, with the ROH World Heavyweight championship still in his sights, he can’t help focusing on what could have been had his title match against Dalton Castle in Lowell, Massachusetts, not been cancelled due to the champ’s injury.

“To be the first American to ever hold the CMLL NWA Historic Welterweight championship is one of those things that you can be proud of. It’s like, ‘Look, here’s what I can do when put in the proper position,'” Taven said in an interview with Uproxx.

“I feel that I’m the real Ring of Honor world champion at this point with Dalton Castle refusing to defend the title. I am the No. 1 contender. To me, it’s the conspiracy. It’s not even just me picking straws anymore — it’s right in front of everyone’s eyes. You see the next PPV coming up, Best in the World, that I’m not in that world title match after everything that’s happened. I’m not in the match that I’m still owed. It’s mind boggling to me. To me, it’s just still kind of confusing. The biggest accomplishment should have already happened by now.”

