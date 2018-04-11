YouTube

Mauro Ranallo has really found his groove since becoming the play-by-play man on NXT. After arriving in WWE from the world of boxing more than two years ago, Mauro first did commentary on Smackdown before abruptly leaving last year amid rumors he was being bullied (which Ranallo denies). Since returning on NXT, he’s seemed much more at ease with his place in WWE.

His announcing style, which is an extremely high energy mix of pop culture references and hyperbole, remains controversial with some fans. Personally, I love his style, and in fact he’s probably my favorite play-by-play announcer in WWE. I get how what he does is not for everybody, but there’s an element of camp to his announcing that works for me every time. Fashion writer Simon Doonan once described the camp sensibility as “doing a thing as if you are doing it,” which is absolutely how Ranallo comes at announcing.