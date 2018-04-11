Watch All Of Mauro Ranallo’s Best Reactions From NXT TakeOver: New Orleans

04.11.18 2 hours ago 3 Comments

YouTube

Mauro Ranallo has really found his groove since becoming the play-by-play man on NXT. After arriving in WWE from the world of boxing more than two years ago, Mauro first did commentary on Smackdown before abruptly leaving last year amid rumors he was being bullied (which Ranallo denies). Since returning on NXT, he’s seemed much more at ease with his place in WWE.

His announcing style, which is an extremely high energy mix of pop culture references and hyperbole, remains controversial with some fans. Personally, I love his style, and in fact he’s probably my favorite play-by-play announcer in WWE. I get how what he does is not for everybody, but there’s an element of camp to his announcing that works for me every time. Fashion writer Simon Doonan once described the camp sensibility as “doing a thing as if you are doing it,” which is absolutely how Ranallo comes at announcing.

Diving into a swimming pool? Throw your arms heavenward and give it the full Greg Louganis/Esther Williams treatment. When you dive into a pool as if you are diving into a pool, as opposed to executing an earnest quotidian plop, the result is magical: That pool is transformed from a grody Band-Aid-strewn chlorine bath into a veritable LAGOON!

My as if theory applies to all actions, great and small. When a camp person enters a room or eats an apple or reads Hello! magazine, the camper performs the action as if he/she is entering a room/eating an apple/reading a copy of Hello! magazine. While the noncamp person always comports her-/himself apologetically and anonymously and sincerely (as Kate Winslet does in the new Mildred Pierce), a camp person, in sharp contrast, purposefully and glamorously and knowingly plays the part (a la Joan Crawford). The results may be less subtle, but the resulting emotions, no matter how drenched in artifice and sentimentality, are always more memorable, emphatic, and communicative.

