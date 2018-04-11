Mauro Ranallo has really found his groove since becoming the play-by-play man on NXT. After arriving in WWE from the world of boxing more than two years ago, Mauro first did commentary on Smackdown before abruptly leaving last year amid rumors he was being bullied (which Ranallo denies). Since returning on NXT, he’s seemed much more at ease with his place in WWE.
His announcing style, which is an extremely high energy mix of pop culture references and hyperbole, remains controversial with some fans. Personally, I love his style, and in fact he’s probably my favorite play-by-play announcer in WWE. I get how what he does is not for everybody, but there’s an element of camp to his announcing that works for me every time. Fashion writer Simon Doonan once described the camp sensibility as “doing a thing as if you are doing it,” which is absolutely how Ranallo comes at announcing.
Diving into a swimming pool? Throw your arms heavenward and give it the full Greg Louganis/Esther Williams treatment. When you dive into a pool as if you are diving into a pool, as opposed to executing an earnest quotidian plop, the result is magical: That pool is transformed from a grody Band-Aid-strewn chlorine bath into a veritable LAGOON!
My as if theory applies to all actions, great and small. When a camp person enters a room or eats an apple or reads Hello! magazine, the camper performs the action as if he/she is entering a room/eating an apple/reading a copy of Hello! magazine. While the noncamp person always comports her-/himself apologetically and anonymously and sincerely (as Kate Winslet does in the new Mildred Pierce), a camp person, in sharp contrast, purposefully and glamorously and knowingly plays the part (a la Joan Crawford). The results may be less subtle, but the resulting emotions, no matter how drenched in artifice and sentimentality, are always more memorable, emphatic, and communicative.
I don’t mind that Renallo loses his shit and shouts himself breathless after every big spot. What I do mind is that he keeps trying to force silly wordplay and segues into his commentary (“He just took a big boot to the chest! These boots are made for walking, but he better do more than walking if he wants to win this match!”). It seems he’s been doing it more and more recently, or maybe I’ve just become that much more annoyed by it.
It’s a very self-conscious effort to get himself over as a commentator, not unlike Chris Berman’s nicknames. At first the nicknames were an occasional clever bit, then they became incessant, then it became clear Berman was far more interested in doing nicknames and shtick than actually calling the action.
(I wanna preface this with saying that I don’t hate Mauro, just that there’s a lot of areas where I feel he could be better)
I agree with the above comment. Mauro tries to get himself over instead of trying to service the match/storyline. “Mama Mia” is the most naked, cynical, forced attempt at creating a hook I’ve ever heard.
Another criticism of Mauro that’s stuck with me is one that Storm and/or Cyrus made on Killing the Town, which is that Mauro doesn’t know how to work an entire three hour show- he’s basically screaming his head off from the very first match, and that has the effect of wearing you out by the time it gets to the main event. A good commentator massages that intensity level so that it gradually raises up through the entire show, and so the vibe isn’t worn out.
Come to think of it, Mauro is another example of what’s wrong with WWE in general; it’s just Too Much. Mauro, and WWE in general, seem to have a hard time understanding the concept of diminishing returns.
“One could say, Percy, that is a man who has found his groove, and much like the musicians who proclaimed ‘Groove is in the Heart’, that video was a DEEE-LITE!”